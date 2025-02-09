Sanam Teri Kasam Day 3 India Box Office: Harvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer TOPS pre-Valentine's weekend

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, is setting the box office on fire. The movie recorded its biggest day of the run today on Day 3.

Sanam Teri Kasam collects Rs 5.75 crore on Day 3; approaches the Rs 15 crore mark

Directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam wrote history on its opening day in re-release. It stormed a phenomenal Rs 4 crore on Day 1, the best opening day ever for a re-release movie.

Continuing its glorious run, the movie witnessed a jump on Day 2, where it collected Rs 5 crore. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 5.75 crore to the tally on Day 3, taking the total cume to Rs 14.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Though these are very encouraging numbers, they should be taken with a pinch of salt as the makers used some external tactics to pump up the figures on Day 1. Rest no one can deny that the movie has insane demand among the audience.

Sanam Teri Kasam rules the pre-Valentine's weekend

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Jhoom Jhoom Productions, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer remains the top choice among the audience during the pre-Valentine's weekend. The trade was prepared for the colossal clash between Badass Ravi Kumar and Interstellar this weekend; however, Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as a surprise package and took all the limelight.

Originally a flop, the tragic love story is all set to rule the box office till Valentine's Day. It will be interesting to see how it performs after the arrival of Chhaava next weekend. If it manages to show similar trends on the weekdays, it will also end up being a big success at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.