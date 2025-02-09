Badass Ravi Kumar Day 3 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya starrer faces heat from Sanam Teri Kasam on Sunday

Badass Ravi Kumar starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, is trending well at the box office. However, the spoof actioner is facing stiff competition with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Badass Ravi Kumar faces the wrath of Sanam Teri Kasam on Day 3

After posting an opening of Rs 2.75 crore, Badass Ravi Kumar collected Rs 2 crore on its second day when the ticket fares came back to normalcy. The movie is witnessing another drop on Day 3. The evening and night shows will determine how much the movie could collect on its first Sunday.

As per current trends and morning occupancy, the Himesh Reshammiya movie will end up minting around Rs 1.50 crore today. Ideally, the trajectory should have gone upwards. The weekday trend will determine how much it is making by the end of its theatrical run.

The movie faced the wrath of Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release over the weekend. While the trade was prepared to get surprised by Badass Ravi Kumar's box office collections, it was Harshvardhan Rane starrer who took all the limelight.

The spoof actioner, directed by Keith Gomes, has now started losing screens to the tragic love story. However, one must note that the Badass Ravi Kumar is a safe project. The makers have already made most of their recoveries. Mounted on a controlled cost of Rs 20 crore, Himesh Reshammiya has recouped Rs 15 crore by selling music rights. He is yet to crack a deal for its OTT and satellite rights which is expected to gain him a decent amount.

Though the movie may not stick intact to the cinemas for a long run which was earlier speculated, it has the potential to perform better than other releases of 2025 so far- Fateh and Azaad.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

