Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release crosses LIFETIME collections of original run in JUST 2 DAYS

Make some noise for Sanam Teri Kasam, which is shining at the box office this time. Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama touched the right chord of the audience during its original release. Despite its acclaim, the 2016 film tanked at the box office back then. Nine years later, things are pretty hunky-dory for Sanam Teri Kasam, as it has added a feather to its cap in just 2 days of its theatrical re-run.

Sanam Teri Kasam Surpasses Lifetime Business In Two Days

Jointly backed by Soham Rockstar Productions and Jhoom Jhoom Productions, Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as a top choice for cinegoers this year. If we analyze its business, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer earned Rs 8 crore net in India in 2016. The cume collection of the nine-year-old film shall be close to Rs 9 crore net in two days.

Sanam Teri Kasam opened with Rs 4 crore on February 7, 2025. It has fared better than its rival releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa. On Day 2, the 2016 film is expected to collect around Rs 5 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Shines In Valentine's Week

Co-directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam sold 67,000 tickets in pre-sales for the opening day. In two days, the 2016 tragic romance, which showcased the love story of Inder and Saru, has witnessed a rise in its shows. The second week of its re-release should also be strong, considering that it coincides with Valentine's Day (February 14).

Initially a flop movie, Sanam Teri Kasam will be turning into a hit this time. The change in its box-office verdict is credited to the blockbuster collections of its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

