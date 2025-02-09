Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 3 India Box Office Trends: Iconic rom-com BLOWS ALL LIDS OFF; to register BIGGEST day of run

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, turned out to be a juggernaut in its re-release. The 9-year-old musical romantic drama emerged as the top choice among all the releases of this weekend.

Sanam Teri Kasam all set to register biggest day of run today

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Jhoom Jhoom Productions, Sanam Teri Kasam continues to register strong occupancy on its third day too. The movie has already smashed Rs 9 crore in its first two days of re-run. Now, the third day is all set to take its total cume closer to the Rs 15 crore mark, at the Indian box office.

If the movie manages to hold well in the evening and night shows, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer will storm in the vicinity of Rs 5.25 crore to Rs 5.75 crore on its third day of release.

Sanam Teri Kasam aims for verdict-challenging re-release

Written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the romantic drama was originally released in 2016. It was a big flop back then, where the movie wrapped its theatrical run at a mere Rs 8 crore.

Surprisingly, it surpassed the lifetime box office collections of its original run in just two days of the second innings. The movie is all set for a verdict-challenging theatrical run at the box office.

Though the collections of Sanam Teri Kasam are not purely organic, as the makers used some external tactics to portray better numbers on the opening day, one cannot deny its demand among the audience, too.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

