Sarfira Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan film approaches end of theatrical run; Targets a Rs 34 crore finish

Sarfira directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and others has now spent 2 weeks at the box office. It's run will be curtailed by new releases, so not much collection can be expected for the aviation-drama from here. After a first week of Rs 17.65 crore nett in India, the movie added another Rs 3.75 crore, taking the cumulative total to Rs 21.40 crore. The final India nett of Sarfira is expected to be Rs 22.50 crore (Rs 27 crore gross)

Sarfira Is Set To End Up With Lifetime Collections Of Around Rs 34 Crore; It Is A Poor Result

The Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan film will be adding around USD 800k (Rs 6.70 crore) from overseas. Along with an India gross of Rs 27 crore, the final total shall be in the vicinity of Rs 34 crore, which is absolutely dismal. It is to be noted that the movie was incentivised over the weekdays in the first week. The global share of Sarfira will be roughly Rs 14-15 crore and that will only take care of the movie's publicity and advertising.

Sarfira Is Not A Gainer For Akshay Kumar, Despite Reasonably Good Non-Theatrical Recoveries

Sarfira, due to credible names associated to it, has got good non-theatrical revenues, and that should most likely take care of the movie's cost of production. Akshay Kumar, who is a co-producer and also a partner in profits, won't be making money on the movie. Due to the actor's dry box office run after Sooryavanshi, his assumed remuneration will be considered to be lesser than it was pre-pandemic.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar Has A Packed Release Calendar Ahead

Akshay Kumar has a few more films releasing this year. Khel Khel Mein is his next movie and it will be followed by Sky Force. It is likely that he will have another release towards the end of the year. While Khel Khel Mein clashes with Stree 2 and Vedaa, Sky Force will lock horns with Joker 2. Not just that, it releases right after Devara Part 1 and just before Kanguva and Jigra.

Watch the Sarfira Trailer

About Sarfira

Vir Mhatre (Akshay Kumar) lives in a secluded village with poor rail connectivity. While his father keeps writing letters to the higher authorities, suggesting ways to uplift the life of the people in the village, Vir finds it all futile and feels that actions should be much louder. A protest on the railway tracks going through their village ends disastrously and a quarrel between the father and the son results in the latter leaving the village forever. He studies hard and joins the Indian Air Force. He quits it and starts working on creating a low cost airline with his friends, so that flying in the air isn't restricted only to the privileged. Little does Vir know that starting a low cost airline isn't child's play and there are numerous big players like Mr Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), ready to knock him down, the very opportunity they get.

Advertisement

Sarfira In Theatres

Sarfira plays at select theatres near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it?

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar hits back at trolls criticizing him for doing 4 films in year: ‘Jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do’