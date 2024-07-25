Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar is ‘always inspiring’ says Fardeen Khan; Ammy Virk calls him ‘Sabse Bada Banda’

Akshay Kumar is named among one of the most popular and talented stars of the Indian film industry. The actor boasts of a rich filmography with scores of films to his credit. He recently shared the screen with Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan in his upcoming 151st film titled Khel Khel Mein.

While talking to the media, the two co-stars spoke highly of Khiladi Kumar. Read on!

Fardeen Khan heaps praise on Akshay Kumar

After the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming comedy film, Khel Khel Mein. During a promotional event, his co-star Fardeen Khan acknowledged Kumar’s discipline.

Stating that the comic caper will be Akshay’s 151st film, he told Bollywood Hungama, “His passion, dedication, discipline has to be seen to be believed. So, having worked with him before is always inspiring,” Khan divulged adding that it was a great opportunity for him to share with the senior actor again after a really long time.

Ammy Virk calls Akshay Kumar ‘Bada Banda’

While talking to the same publication at the same event, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk said in Hindi, “Vo humare senior hai, humare bade hai. Ek jo aapka sabse bada banda hota hai, vo sabko ache se rakhe, toh saari team boh pyare tarike se rehti hai. (He is our senior. There is one senior person who binds everyone and the entire team stays in harmony with each other.)”

He further recalled how the entire team would sit down to have lunch together and Akshay Kumar would never hesitate in sharing his lunch with his co-stars and other members. “Khana khane age they basically, aur film bana k aa gae (Basically, we went to eat food and made a film) he giggled.

More about Khel Khel Mein

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is reportedly an official remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. Apart from Akshay, Ammy, and Fardeen, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

After dropping the film’s motion poster, the makers released the first single track titled Hauli Hauli today, July 25. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2024.

