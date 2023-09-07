Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes the first Indian film to top Australian Box Office with AUD 400K first day

Jawan has made an electrifying global debut today and now we have the first box office numbers pouring in. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed AUD 400,000 on Thursday in Australia. This marks the second-highest first day ever for a Bollywood film down under, second only to SRK’s own Pathaan. However, Pathaan was a holiday release there while Jawan is a mid-week Thursday opener, so Jawan is now the highest non-holiday opener in the market. Jawan beat Friday releases like Brahmastra and Sanju for the title.

The pre-sales for the film on Friday are higher than what they were on Thursday. HOYTS, the leading cinema chain, is reporting 10 per cent higher sales for Friday as compared to the first day. The film will likely target AUD 500K tomorrow and then another surge on Saturday. The four-day weekend in Australia is expected to culminate in AUD 2 million.

Jawan has also etched its name in history, becoming the first Indian film ever to claim the top spot at the Australian box office, surpassing Hollywood releases like The Nun 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Interestingly, Pathaan had come tantalizingly close to this historic feat six months ago, missing it by just AUD 7,000. Today, Jawan has made it a reality, and we can expect more #1 openings other than the usuals like the Middle East.

The top opening days for Bollywood films in Australia are as follows:

Pathan: AUD 566,745 (Holiday) Jawan: AUD 400,000 Plus Padmaavat: AUD 363,981 (Holiday) Brahmastra - Part One: AUD 304,580 Sanju: AUD 264,570

Similarly, neighbouring New Zealand also had a #1 debut with NZD 80K first day, second only to Pathaan.

Elsewhere, Jawan has taken the Middle East by storm, with an expected opening day gross of around USD 1.50 million. With the numbers that have come from the East and the pre-sales in the West, Jawan's first day overseas is expected to be around a whopping USD 5 million (Rs. 40 crores plus). Initial estimates for its performance in India hovered around Rs. 85 crores (Rs. 70 crores Nett) just a few hours ago, with the potential for even higher numbers. When you add it all up, Jawan is on track to achieve a phenomenal Rs. 125 crore plus on its first day. Stay tuned for the actuals, which will be available tomorrow morning.

