Jawan Opening Day Box Office Trends: Shah Rukh Khan starrer targets to collect Rs 70 crore – HISTORIC START

The Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan directed by Atlee is headed for a historic opening day at the box office in India as the trends till evening indicates a day in the vicinity of Rs 63 crore, which is basically the biggest opening day for a Hindi Film. The previous best start was taken by another SRK film, Pathaan, which scored Rs 55 crore on its opening day on January 25. Jawan has not just broken the record of Pathaan, but has actually gone ahead to score an unimaginable opening day number, which is poised to remain unchallenged for quite some time now.

Jawan looks to score the biggest single day number of all time at box office

Depending on how well the shows post 5 pm perform, Jawan also has a shot for scoring the biggest single day ever for a Hindi Film by topping Rs 65 crore earned by Pathaan on January 26 Holiday. It’s too soon to jump the gun, as we are still early in the evening but anything can happen as the early response to the film is largely positive and the best shows have just started to roll out post 5 PM, which gives the film a real chance of hitting Rs 65 crore nett in Hindi alone.

The collections have got a boast due to Janmashtami Holiday in most part of the country and a proper National Holiday could have actually pushed the single day collection of Jawan in the North of Rs 70 crore. But none the less the numbers that Jawan is looking to put up on the opening day is ready to create history. The film is running to bumper occupancy across the country – East, West, North and South - and this is certainly the peak of SRK-era that we are living in, as the superstar has delivered back to back record openers, with conversations already making rounds about the chances of him delivering 2 ATG's in a span of 9 months.

The three national chains have collected Rs 23.70 crore (All Languages, Hindi: Rs 21.50 crore) as off 3.00 PM and will be looking to collect in the vicinity of Rs 31 to 33 crore (All Languages, Hindi Rs 29 to 30 crore) by the end of day. Given the fact that non national chains and single screens are recording huge numbers, the national chain contribution is expected to be 44 to 46 percent, which means a day in the range mentioned above. Pathaan on its opening day had scored Rs 27.02 crore in the three chains and jumped to Rs 32.30 crore on second day. Both the days had nominal contribution from Tamil and Telugu versions too

MovieMax chain is also roaring big at the box office as Jawan as collected Rs 70 lakh in the chain as off 3.30 PM, and will be booking to score over a crore by mid-night. For those unaware, Pathaan collected Rs 78 lakh on its opening day in the chain and Rs 1.08 crore on the second day.

All India opening of Jawan expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore

As far as Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of Jawan is concerned, the movie is all set to create history as far as business for Hindi Origin film is concerned. According to early trends, an opening in the vicinity of Rs 7.00 to 9.00 crore nett is on cards of Jawan in Tamil and Telugu Dubbed, which is a record for Hindi Film. Be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Andhra Pradesh and Nizam - the action packed entertainer featuring SRK with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is on its way to create new records for a Hindi Film. Taking into account business from all versions, Jawan is all set to score a Pan India opening, anywhere in the range of Rs 70.00 to 75 crore, which is again an all-time record, depending on how big the evening shows land.

With a positive talk, and anticipation in the audience, sky is the limit and the king is right up there to conquer the same. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office collections of Jawan.

NOTE: These are estimates based on very trends and actuals will be updated by 11.30 PM. The final figures could be higher or lower depending where the film lands in the evening and night shows.

