Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan passes Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become Second Highest grossing film Worldwide

The worldwide box office collection of Pathaan stands at Rs. 866 crores through Tuesday. Including the business today, it will reach Rs. 880 crores, which will make it the second highest grossing Bollywood film ever, passing Bajrangi Bhaijaan and just behind Dangal. Pathaan is expected to cross the Rs. 1000 crores mark before it closes, though it is unlikely to catch Dangal at the top. Dangal remains the movie to beat, thanks to the massive Rs. 1125 crores earned by the film in China. The list of highest grossers is headed by the films which had a release in China, Pathaan is the only one in the top five without one.

Dangal - Rs. 1914 crores

Pathaan - Rs. 880 crores (15 days)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 867 crores

Secret Superstar - Rs. 835 crores

P.K. - Rs. 757 crores

Sultan - Rs. 613 crores

Sanju - Rs. 585 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 566 crores

Padmaavat - Rs. 565 crores

Dhoom 3 - Rs. 558 crores

It Is Not Fair To Ignore Business Of Indian Films Released In China

There are many in trade with the view to ignore the monies earned in non-traditional markets, which basically means China as others aren't big enough to make any material impact. The rationale given is that the business here comes from the dubbed versions, which is not true as the majority business in China and others come from subtitled original versions only. Even if it were to, the rationale is quite myopic. Money is money, no matter where or how it is earned. You don't hear the same in Hollywood, or for that matter any other industry, that you must count only English language business and ignore other languages. To expand the business, sometimes you got to use dubbed versions, not just outside India but even in India. So it's not really a smart or even fair thing to ignore Chinese business.

China Is Still An Erratic Market For Indian Films



What could make a valid argument is that China or other non-traditional markets are not regular markets for our films. There was a time in 2017-2019 when China was becoming one but the geopolitical and other real world reasons stopped that, until that changes again, China will remain an irregular market. For making business decisions or analysis, one have to focus on the regular markets/revenue streams. And what are regular markets? They are the ones where audiences are Indians or South Asian diaspora, the ones where films no matter big or small are regularly released. In these markets, Pathaan is the highest grosser with Rs. 880 crores or so against Rs. 702 crores of Dangal.



Note: The business reported in China includes ticket booking charges. The above numbers are excluding those and are purely GROSS only.