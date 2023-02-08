Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan secures 4th spot in list of highest grossing films in India; Baahubali 2 tops

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is on a record-smashing spree as it has become the fastest Indian film to breach the Rs. 400 crore club for the Hindi version and is the only Hindi film to record a domestic total of over Rs. 400 crores. The all India nett has gone beyond Rs. 450 crores including all versions and the gross collections of the film sit at a pretty Rs. 542 crores after 15 days . With this, Pathaan has become the fourth highest grossing film in India, after Baahubali 2 , KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR and it is the sixth film after Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Dangal and 2.0 to break into the Rs. 500 crore gross club, in the country.

Pathaan's Box Office Collection In India Breaks Many Myths



Pathaan was always expected to do well in the country but the record-smashing numbers have really made the trade optimistic about the future of Bollywood films in India. In the post pandemic scenario, where the Hindi movie circuit is not performing to its potential, Pathaan has broken all myths and has not just become the highest Hindi origin film in India but is also the most watched film for the Hindi version post pandemic, suprassing KGF: Chapter 2. The heroics of Pathaan are something we may not see too often, as not all films blow-up like the way Pathaan has. Pathaan is a clear example of megastardom, perfect timing and content that's right on the money. What makes Pathaan's success sweet is the fact that it is a non-sequel film, released on a non-holiday, with an actor in his late 50s, carrying the film on his able shoulders.

There Are A Few Contenders To Cross Pathaan's India Gross But...



There are a few top contenders to breach or surpass the India gross collections of Pathaan, including the actor's very next film Jawan. What's critical is that these films will have to depend on the collections from different versions of the film, unlike Pathaan that has over 95 percent of its takings coming from the Hindi version. Pathaan's highest single language gross is higher than every Indian film barring Baahubali 2. This is a very big achievement as it shows how strong of a core base Shah Rukh Khan and his movies still enjoy.

Following is the list of the highest grossing films in India:

1. Baahubali 2 - Rs 1347cr

2. KGF 2 - Rs 980cr

3. RRR - Rs 901cr

4. Pathaan - Rs 542cr (15 days)

5. Dangal - Rs 511cr

6. 2.0 - Rs 508.50 cr

Which is the next film that is likely to enter this list?