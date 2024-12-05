Box Office: Decoding 'Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna's triumphant movie journey: Pushpa series, Animal, Sikandar, and more

Had it not been for Rashmika Mandanna's cute smile, our Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) wouldn't have rubbed his slippers on the ground while praising Srivalli's beauty. Of course, she is much more than just his love interest in the much-hyped Pushpa series, consisting Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Let's decode her associations with the biggest of films in Indian cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna's Growing Stardom With Pushpa, Animal, And More

Rashmika Mandanna's versatility to portray a wide range of characters in pan-Indian cinema has made her one of the promising actresses in recent times. The multilingual appeal of the young actress in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema has also helped her star in big movies like Pushpa and Animal across various film industries.

Rashmika has also benefitted from her strong social media presence to bag big-budgeted movies and highly-anticipated films, thanks to her 44.6 million followers.

Rashmika Mandanna gained a nationwide fame after featuring mass entertainer Pushpa. Her hit songs Saami Saami and Srivalli in the 2021 film, Pushpa had the entire country dancing to their tunes. With her ability to emote variety of expressions, Rashmika as Srivalli proved that popularity of an actress has nothing to do with glamor. Movies like Pushpa are subjected to create mass hysteria, give full dose of entertainment while taking home a box office business of crores.

Meanwhile, Rashmika also hit the ball out of the park with her 2023 blockbuster Bollywood film, Animal. The Pushpa actress did a great job as Geetanjali Iyer in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Her love-and-hate relationship with Ranbir's character was the highlight and aptly balanced the otherwise violent film.

Rashmika Mandanna Spreading Her Charm With A-Listers Like Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor

Let's also not forget Rashmika Mandanna's collaborations with A-listed actors in the Indian cinema and the Pushpa series a prime example. Rashmika's association with South superstar Allu Arjun in the Pushpa movies and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in Animal worked wonders for her career. Her movies with Vijay Deverakonda including Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam also added up to her rising popularity. She made her Bollywood debut with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 2022 film, Goodbye, something that many stars aspire for.

Rashmika's Other Upcoming Movies

Rashmika Mandanna now has highly-awaited Bollywood film Sikandar with superstar Salman Khan in the pipeline. It is safe to say that she has a great body of work to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan or any other A-listers in the future. Rashmika will also be seen in Chhaava, Thama, Kubera, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend.

The National Crush is here to rule!