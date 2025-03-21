Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar's arrival; Delving into Salman Khan's previous Eid releases; Dabangg and more
We are analyzing the net businesses of Salman Khan's movies released on Eid over the years. His upcoming film, Sikandar is also arriving on the festival.
Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, is making his theatrical comeback after two years. He was last seen in Tiger 3 in 2023. This is not the first time that Salman's movie is arriving on Eid. Before Sikandar's release, let's take a look at his movies which hit the screens during the auspicious festival from 2010 to 2023.
Delving Into Salman Khan's Movies Released Around Eid
DABANGG
Directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, Dabangg starred Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. In the 2010 film, Salman played the role of a cop, Chulbul Pandey. Released on Eid, the action comedy netted Rs 141.25 crore at the box office. It emerged as blockbuster.
BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN
Helmed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan's all-time blockbuster. Also starring Harshaali Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor, the 2015 movie earned Rs 315.5 crore net in India. It was released a day before Eid.
SULTAN
Released in 2016 on the occasion of Eid, Sultan starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the sports drama collected Rs 300.75 crore net in India. The film emerged a blockbuster.
KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN
Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also arrived in cinemas on Eid. Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the 2023 action comedy fetched Rs 101.50 crore net in India. It was the lowest grosser in 13 years while emerging a flop.
Salman Khan's Eid Releases From 2010 To 2023
|Movies
|Year Of Release
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Dabangg
|2010
|Rs 141.25 crore
|Blockbuster
|Bodyguard
|2011
|Rs 144.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|Rs 186.25 crore
|Blockbuster
|Kick
|2014
|Rs 211.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Rs 315.5 crore
|All Time Blockbuster
|Sultan
|2016
|Rs 300.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Tubelight
|2017
|Rs 114.5 crore
|Below Average
|Race 3
|2018
|Rs 166.25 crore
|Average
|Bharat
|2019
|Rs 197.25 crore
|Semi Hit
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|2023
|Rs 101.50 crore
|Flop
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.