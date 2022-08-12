Sita Ramam box office collections; Dulquer starrer emerges a HIT with strong holds in first week

Sita Ramam has emerged as a HIT at the box office, with rock steady trending during weekdays. The Dulquer Salman starrer grossed Rs. 31.20 crores in its first week at the Indian box office, earning Rs. 13.75 crores share. There was a holiday for Muharram on Tuesday but collections held well even after that on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in Tamil Nadu, where the business on Thursday was higher than what it did on its opening day. Kerala also had strong holds, with a drop of less than 10 per cent from Friday to Thursday.

The box office collections of Sita Ramam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 4 crores

Saturday - Rs. 6 crores

Sunday - Rs. 7.40 crores

Monday - Rs. 3.80 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4.70 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 2.80 crores

Thursday - Rs. 2.50 crores

Total - Rs. 31.20 crores

The second week for the film has a couple of holidays including Independence day on Monday, so that should help the holds. The film will likely be around Rs. 43-44 crores by the end of Monday, from there Rs. 50 crores plus final is a lock. On the high end, probably something like Rs. 60 crores can be achieved.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Sita Ramam in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 7.90 crores (Rs. 3.40 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 2.40 crores (Rs. 1.20 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 9 crores (Rs. 4.40 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 19.30 crores (Rs. 9 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.30 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 4.70 crores (Rs. 1.80 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 4.30 crores (Rs. 1.70 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 60 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)