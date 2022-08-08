Sita Ramam First weekend box office collection; Good business with Excellent trending

Sita Ramam performed well at the box office over the weekend, with a robust trend on Saturday and Sunday. The Dulquer starrer grossed Rs. 17.25 crores during its opening weekend in India. The film had an average start on Friday, with collections just under Rs. 4 crores but the growth in collections made the weekend numbers pretty good. The film also fared strongly overseas, with $700K (Rs. 5.50 crores) weekend, of which $600K came from the USA.

The daily business trend was strong all over the board but it was outside Telugu states where the growth was really stunning. The collections on Sunday grew manifold from Friday. In Tamil Nadu, the film crossed Rs. 1 crore on Sunday, with day three being more than 3 times the opening day. Similarly in Kerala, Sunday was 2.5 times of opening day, also crossing Rs. 1 crore.

The box office collections of Sita Ramam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.90 crores

Saturday - Rs. 6 crores

Sunday - Rs. 7.35 crores

Total - Rs. 17.25 crores

The fate of the film depends on where it lands on Monday but when the weekend trend is that strong, Monday hold is more often than not pretty good too. There will also be a couple of holidays in the second week, including a big holiday of Independence day, so if the film holds steady on weekdays, the second week can put really strong numbers.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Sita Ramam in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 4.70 crores (Rs. 2.05 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.20 crores (Rs. 0.65 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 10.90 crores (Rs. 5.30 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 60 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2.30 crores (Rs. 90 lakhs share)

Kerala - Rs. 2.25 crores (Rs. 85 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)