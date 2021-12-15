Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore to release on 11,000 screens in China; Details

The National Award winning film of 2019, Chhichhore, directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, presented by NGE and Fox Star India, set the cash registers ringing as it managed to rake in a massive total in the vicinity of ₹ 150 crore nett mark in India and over ₹ 200 crores gross worldwide. The film surprised everyone in the trade circle as it performed beyond what everyone expected. This Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer went on to win critical and commercial acclaim as it was tactfully able to blend comedy and emotions in this dramedy, set against the backdrop of college life and education in two different timelines.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Chhichhore was set to be released in the Middle Kingdom on 7th January 2022, thus becoming the first Indian film in over two years to be screened there. Chhichhore, which was set to be released in 2020, was pushed indefinitely because of the Covid pandemic and then the cross-border tensions that resulted in further roadblocks for the coming-of-age social dramedy. The news of Chhichhore releasing in China came soon after the release of Oh! My Gran, the first theatrical Korean film released in China in over six years. Apart from the Korean title, a Bulgarian film, a Polish film, and a Russian film were also released in China, all performing dismally at the tickets window.

Now, it is also officially confirmed that Chhichhore will release on over 11,000 screens across 100+ cities in China, thus making it one of the widest Indian releases in China. After the massive success of Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal in China, he hopes the Chinese audience to similarly embrace Chhichhore.

The movie releases a week before Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections, which will be followed by five major Chinese films that will take charge of the box office right before the Chinese Near Year.

Indian films have made a significant mark in China with films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Andhadhun, and Hindi Medium performing exceedingly well at the box office. Most of the Indian titles that have been released in China have gone on to do better than what they could, at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see how Chhichhore performs as its success will lead to more Indian films being screened in China in the future.

