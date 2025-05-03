Shraddha Kapoor doubles her fee for Ekta Kapoor’s next? Follows Rajkummar Rao’s reported hike of Rs 5 crore after Stree 2

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She has worked in several hit films. However, her last film, Stree 2, became a big hit and she was widely praised for her performance. Apart from her, Rajkummar Rao, who played a pivotal role in the film, also received appreciation from all corners.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were reports that Rajkummar had hiked Rs 5 crore after the film’s success. Now, a fresh report suggests that even Shraddha Kapoor has almost doubled her remuneration and is charging Rs 17 crore for her next with Ekta Kapoor.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for an upcoming high-concept thriller directed by Rahi Anil Barve. We also revealed that the film will go on floors in the second half of 2025. Now, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the Stree 2 actress has been offered a remuneration of Rs 17 crore for her role in the project with Ekta Kapoor.

"This is among the highest upfront fees received by Shraddha Kapoor, as well as one of the highest paychecks in today's time for a female lead in Hindi. Ekta Kapoor was more than happy to splurge Rs 17 crore to sign Shraddha, as the Rahi Anil Barve film will be Shraddha's follow-up to the highest-grossing film of Hindi Cinema - Stree 2," shared the trade source.

Advertisement

Not only the acting fee, the report also stated that Shraddha Kapoor has a profit-sharing clause in her contract. She will receive a percentage of the profits after the film's release apart from her Rs 17 crore fees.

In an interview with Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao had reacted to reports of increasing his fee to Rs 5 crore after the success of Stree 2. He said, “I read different figures every day. I’m not stupid enough to burden my producers. The actor emphasized that his success and the money that comes with it don't change his core drive."

The actor also shared that acting is his passion and he remains committed to bagging roles that he finds interesting and that will help him grow as an artist.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Review: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao fronted ensemble is a technical accomplishment but suffers from the forced universe syndrome