'I would be a fool to think...': Rajkummar Rao opens up on Stree 2 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor's success and its credit war

Rajkummar Rao has recently addressed the ongoing credit war surrounding the success of Stree 2. The horror-comedy, which was released in 2024, became a significant hit at the box office. The film not only had audiences laughing but also breaking records, earning Rs 857 crore worldwide.

However, the movie’s massive success sparked a debate among fans. Some said Rajkummar was the key to the film’s success, while others pointed to his co-stars, especially Shraddha Kapoor. In an interview with ETimes, Rajkummar opened up about the issue. He said, “I would be a fool to think that Stree worked because of me.”

He stressed that the success of the film was due to the love the audience had for the story and the first part. Rajkummar added that the movie became a success because of the entire team’s hard work and effort.

He acknowledged his contribution as an actor, particularly in his role as Bikki, but made sure to point out that it wasn’t just him. “Of course, did I contribute as an actor? Yes, I did a lot. As Bikki, yes, I did a lot. But so did Amar, so did Deenu (Dinesh Vijan), so did all the departments involved in making that film,” he explained.

Rajkummar emphasized the importance of teamwork in filmmaking. He mentioned how actors often become the faces of the film because they appear on the posters. But in reality, filmmaking is a team effort, with each department playing a crucial role. “Everybody works on the film. It’s a team effort,” he said.

While the actor understands that fans might focus on the stars, he reminded them that every film is different. Not every movie will get the same level of success, and not every film will have the same fate. “Every film has its own destiny,” he said.

Stree 2 was a star-studded film with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film also featured cameos by Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, which became a highlight for many fans.

Rajkummar’s next movie is Bhool Chuk Maaf, a comedy-drama. Directed by Karan Sharma, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa. The film will be released in cinemas on May 9, under the banner of Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios.

