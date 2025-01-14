Tamil Box Office: Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja emerges biggest success among Pongal releases

After a decade long wait, Madha Gaja Raja finally entered the box office market on the Makar Sankranthi weekend this year. Starring actor Vishal, the action comedy film has won the hearts of the audience even after the delay of 12 years. Also featuring Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, the Tamil movie has completed three days of its release in cinemas.

Madha Gaja Raja Continues To Shine In Tamil Nadu

Released on January 12, 2025, Madha Gaja Raja has been maintaining its strong hold at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Tamil entertainer witnessed an impressive opening on Sunday. It is receiving great occupancy in its home state. Vishal-starrer is expected to secure a hit tag during its theatrical run.

Madha Gaja Raja vs Vanangaan And More

Bankrolled by Gemini Film Circuit and Benzz Media, Madha Gaja Raja is locking horns with other Tamil releases, Vanangaan and Madraskaaran, both of which clashed on January 10, 2025. It is also competing with Nesippaya and Kadhalikka Neramillai in domestic markets, starting today.

Madha Gaja Raja was originally planned to be released in 2013. The action comedy faced financial and legal issues due to which it was delayed for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, if Vidaamuyarchi had released as planned, it would definitely be the biggest movie of the season. Ajith Kumar's upcoming film was scheduled to hit the screens on Pongal this year, however, it has been delayed until further notice.

Madha Gaja Raja In Theaters

Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

