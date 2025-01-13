Madha Gaja Raja Day 2 Box Office: Vishal starrer action-comedy continues solid run after good start

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal in the lead role along with Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, won over the audience even after 12 years of its release. The Tamil action comedy is expected to sail through a successful theatrical run.

Madha Gaja Raja scores well on Day 2 after a solid opening

Opened with Rs 3 crore on its debut day at the Tamil box office, Madha Gaja Raja recorded an encouraging hold on its second day. The action-comedy remained among the top attractions ever since it was released. The movie is running with an excellent occupancy in Tamil Nadu.

The total two-day collections of Madha Gaja Raja are expected to be in the range of Rs 5 crore in its home state. Looking at its pace, the movie will end up bagging a Clean Hit verdict by the end of its theatrical run.

The Vishal starrer movie is getting the benefits of no major competition in Tamil Nadu. However, it has to face other language biggies like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

Originally planned for release in 2013, Madha Gaja Raja was stuck in financial and legal issues. Twelve years later, it was released in the cinemas on the occasion of Pongal 2025 and opened to a superlative response. That's proving how the content of Madha Gaja Raja was ahead of its time.

Madha Gaja Raja In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

