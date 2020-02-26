Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer loses grip in seventh week; Witnesses major dip in earnings

As Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enters its seventh week, the period drama witnesses it first drop in the collection.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Report: starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has been the first blockbuster of 2020, has witnessed a glorious run at the box office. The movie, which happens to be a historical drama, opened on January 10, 2020, and got rave reviews from both audience and critics alike. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior witnessed a thunderous response at the box office and has been roaring high so far, it has managed an impressive collection at the ticket window.

However, after a marvellous entry in the sixth week, looks like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is losing its grip at the box office in its seventh week. According to a recent report published in Box Office India, the period drama has witnessed a massive drop in the collection. Reportedly, there has been a drop of around 70% in its earnings this week and had earned Rs 15 lakhs on its seventh Tuesday taking the overall collection to Rs 267 crore nett. To note, this has been the first major dip in the collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Helmed by Om Raut, the period drama happens to be Ajay Devgn’s 100th release and has been one of his most successful movies of all time. To note, The Unsung Warrior is based on the legendary Marathi warrior Tanaji Malusare with Ajay playing the titular role. Apart from Ajay, the period drama also features Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Here are the box office collections of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior till date:

Week One - 1,15,28,00,000

Week Two - 77,87,00,000

Week Three - 38,48,00,000

Week Four - 19,31,00,000

Fifth Week - 8,90,00,000

Sixth Week - 5,07,00,000

Friday - 50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 65,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 85,00,000 apprx

Monday - 15,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 15,00,000 apprx

Sixth Week - 2,030,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 2,67,21,00,000 apprx

