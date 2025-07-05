Prabhas extends financial support of Rs 50 lakh to actor Fish Venkat for urgent kidney transplant

Prabhas recently made headlines after it was reported that he extended financial support to actor Fish Venkat. As per a report by One India, the Saaho actor has promised aid to the veteran comedian who is undergoing a kidney transplant surgery.

Prabhas promises financial aid to Fish Venkat

According to the report, Fish Venkat’s daughter said, “Daddy is very unwell and in a serious condition. He’s in the ICU and requires a kidney transplant, which will cost us at least Rs 50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant reached out to us and assured us of financial support. They asked us to keep them informed when the transplant takes place so they can cover the cost.”

As the family is in dire need of financial assistance, his daughter has seemingly appealed to other Telugu cinema actors who have worked with her father.

She added, “Be it Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, or Jr NTR, I hope they help us find a donor for my father. He has worked in such good films with all of them. No one seems to care about him now. I request everyone to please help my father.”

For those unaware, Fish Venkat (aka Venkat Raj) is a Telugu actor known for his comedic and villainous roles. Over the years, the actor has made several appearances alongside stars in films like Khaidi No. 150, Shivam, Adhurs, Gabbar Singh, and more. He was last seen in the movie Coffee with a Killer.

Prabhas work front

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the actor will next be seen in the movie The Raja Saab. The horror comedy is slated to release on December 5, 2025, and features an ensemble cast of actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and many more.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor is currently involved in the works of his period venture, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). The movie helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi shows him playing a British Indian soldier.

Furthermore, the Rebel Star will soon be joining hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the cop action drama Spirit. The film will feature the story of an angry young officer with Bollywood diva Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead.

