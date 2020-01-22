Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer sees a slight drop; Collects Rs 7.75 crore
Tanhaji box office report of day 12 is out. Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior witnesses a slight drop as compared to its Day 11's collection. The movie has collected Rs 7.50-7.75 crore nett on Tuesday, as per Box Ofice India while on Monday it had collected Rs 8 crore. With the second Tuesday's collection, the movie's total now stands at Rs 178 crore. The movie is a hit now considering the budget of the movie which was around Rs 150 crore. It will surpass domestic collections of movies such as Mission Mangal, Good Newwz and Bharat in a few days.
As per Box Office India, Tanhaji will soon hit the 200 crore nett mark by the weekend and might even cross the numbers of Golmaal Again which is Ajay Devgn's biggest grossing movie. The movie will see competition in the third week as two big movies, Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D are releasing on 24th January. This can affect the movie's collection especially outside Maharashtra where the collections are not that huge. Looking at the craze for the movie, Tanhaji might even collect more than Panga in Mumbai.
Speaking of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the period drama is directed by Om Raut and is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film depicts Tanhaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore and was released on 10th January 2020 clashing with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.
Check out day-wise Tanhaji box office report below:
Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore
Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore
Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore
Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore
Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore
Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore
Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 11 crore
Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.5 crore
Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 15.50 crore
Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21 crore
Monday, Day 11- Rs 8 crore
Tuesday, Day 12 - Rs 7.75 crore
Total Tanhaji box office collection - Rs 178 crore
