Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay and Kajol starrer continues its successful run; Earns Rs 9.50 crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer is continuing its dream run at the ticket windows and collected around Rs 9.5 crore on the second Friday.

Tanhaji Box office collection report of day 8 is out and the and Kajol starrer is continuing its winning spell. As per Box office India's report, the movie collected Rs 9.50 crore on day 8 i.e. second Friday. The collection saw a 15 % drop from its day 7 i.e. second Thursday earnings. The movie saw the first major dip by collecting less than Rs 10 crore. For the unversed, the day 1 collection was a whopping Rs 14.50 crore while on day 2 it earned Rs 19.75 crore. By day 6, the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

As per the same report, there was a fall in the early morning shows and witnessed a bigger drop in the morning, however, post the afternoon the movie started garnering swiftly. The movie is enjoying a great run in Maharashtra and over 50% of overall collections have come from the state. Speaking of the best circuits, Mumbai, CP Berar, and Nizam / Andhra are minting more than other belts. If you are thinking that movie is a hit already as it had entered Rs 100 crore club within a few days, then you are wrong. The movie is made on the budget of Rs 150 crore and is approximately Rs 25 crores away to be the hit.

Speaking of the movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a period drama. Directed by Om Raut, the film is set against the backdrop of the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Check out day-wise Tanhaji box office collection below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 11 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.5 crore

Total Tanhaji box office collection - Rs 125 crore

