Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer continues to rule BO

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has performed brilliantly on Tuesday, Day 5. The period drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, has performed better than its Day 4.

There is no stopping Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The , Kajol and led period drama released on January 10, clashing with Rajinikanth's Darbar and 's Chhapaak. The movie posed a mammoth collection by the end of the opening weekend. And now, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to rule the weekday box office. The Om Ruat directorial had collected an impressive Monday collection and now, Box Office India reports, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior a brilliant Day 5, Tuesday collection.

The trade outlet reveals Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected an approximate of Rs 16 crore nett. The movie has registered a growth of 20 percent as compared to Tanhaji's Day 4 collections. The holiday in several parts of the country has helped the movie. In comparison to Good Newwz, which collected a little less on Tuesday, Tanhaji - The Unsung Hero witnessed a footfall of at least 40-45% more than the , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer.

The collection pushes Tanhaji - The Unsung Hero's total box office collection to Rs 89-90 crore nett. By the time the movie enters its second weekend, the film would have already surpassed the Rs 100 crore nett collection.

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Meanwhile, Chhapaak struggles to keep a stronghold on the box office. The movie collected a poor collection of Rs 2-2.25 crore nett on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's fails to pick up pace despite partial holidays

Credits :Box Office India

Read More