Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer continues to rule BO
There is no stopping Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan led period drama released on January 10, clashing with Rajinikanth's Darbar and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. The movie posed a mammoth collection by the end of the opening weekend. And now, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to rule the weekday box office. The Om Ruat directorial had collected an impressive Monday collection and now, Box Office India reports, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior a brilliant Day 5, Tuesday collection.
The trade outlet reveals Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected an approximate of Rs 16 crore nett. The movie has registered a growth of 20 percent as compared to Tanhaji's Day 4 collections. The holiday in several parts of the country has helped the movie. In comparison to Good Newwz, which collected a little less on Tuesday, Tanhaji - The Unsung Hero witnessed a footfall of at least 40-45% more than the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer.
The collection pushes Tanhaji - The Unsung Hero's total box office collection to Rs 89-90 crore nett. By the time the movie enters its second weekend, the film would have already surpassed the Rs 100 crore nett collection.
Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore
Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore
Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore
Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore
Meanwhile, Chhapaak struggles to keep a stronghold on the box office. The movie collected a poor collection of Rs 2-2.25 crore nett on Tuesday.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's fails to pick up pace despite partial holidays
Add new comment