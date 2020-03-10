Thappad Box Office Collection Day 11: Taapsee starrer BEATS Panga & Saand Ki Aankh with Rs 26.79 cr earning

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 11: Taapsee Pannu's film has maintained a good hold on Monday. The movie is expected to benefit from Holi holiday.

Thappad has been through its ups and downs at the box office. From watching the earnings drop at the end of its opening weekend to seeing a ray of hope in the second weekend, Thappad has been having a slow but steady pace at the box office. On Day 11, starrer collected Rs 1 crore. In comparison to Friday, Day 8, box office collection, Thappad has minted a little more on Monday. Given the Holi holiday, the movie is expected to do a decent on Tuesday as well.

With the Monday box office collections, Box Office India reveals Thappad boasts a total collection of Rs 26.79 crore. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has beaten Panga and Saand Ki Aankh. Panga had minted Rs 26.20 crore whereas Saand Ki Aankh earned Rs 23.36 crore by the end of its run at the box office.

If Thappad benefits from Holi and continues to keep a hold through the week, it stands a chance to beat Chhapaak. The starrer earned Rs 32.54 crore.

Check out the box office breakdown of Thappad below:

Week One - Rs 20.89 crore

Day 8: Friday - Rs 90,00,000

Day 9: Saturday - Rs 1.65 crore

Day 10: Sunday - Rs 2.40 crore

Day 11: Monday - Rs 1 crore

Second Week - Rs 5.90 crore

Total Thappad box office collection - Rs 26.79 crore

Thappad faces competition from Baaghi 3 at the box office this week. Read the box office collection here: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff starrer witnesses 50 percent drop; Earns Rs 8.75 cr

Credits :Box Office India

Read More