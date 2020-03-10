Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff starrer witnesses 50 percent drop; Earns Rs 8.75 cr

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer records a 50 percent drop on Monday. The movie collected Rs 8.75 crore on its Day 4.

Baaghi 3 might have not started as per expectations. However, the Tiger Shroff and starrer has had a good hold on the box office on Monday. The action-drama witnessed a 50 percent drop on Monday and as a result, it minted only Rs 8.75 crore on its Day 4 at the box office. While the drop seems huge, Box Office India notes that such a drop against a movie's opening day collection is normal. Baaghi 3's total box office collection currently stands at Rs 61.50 crore nett.

Baaghi 3's box office collection is expected to rise on Tuesday, Day 5, owing to the Holi holiday. BOI notes that the Day 4 collections of Baaghi 3 are predominantly from Gujarat / Saurashtra. The movie witnessed just a 10 percent drop as compared to Baaghi 2's four-day box office collection. The movie has not performed well in West Bengal and Mysore circuits. For the movie to be a hit, it needs to record a jump on its second Friday. It is to see if the Ahmed Khan directorial manages to keep the hold until then. While we wait to see how Baaghi 3 performs on Friday, check out the total box office collection of Baaghi 3 below:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 19.75 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 8.75 crore

Baaghi 3 Total Box Office Collection - Rs 61.50 crore.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma strike a perfect pose in BTS photo from the set

Credits :Box Office India

Read More