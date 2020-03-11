Thappad Box Office collection Day 12: Taapsee Pannu starrer gets a boost due to Holi; MINTS 1.50 crore

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thappad Box Office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film's box office collection gets a boost due to Holi

Thanks to Holi, starrer Thappad totally cashed in on the festive fever and got the benefit of Holi as on Tuesday, the film registered a collection of 1.50 crore nett, which in turn, takes the film’s collection to 28.25 crore nett. That’s right! Well, it doesn’t come as a surprise because festivals tend to be a boon for the box office and therefore, Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad witnessed a boost over the Holi period and as per a report in Box Office, Thappad “has been boosted a little by the Holi period over the last two days and it might be able to do a second week of 9 crore nett.”

As per the statistics, week one is the most important for a film as it decides the fate of a film, and for Thappad, the weekday numbers in week one were not too promising. Although the total collection of Thappad still remains low but if Thappad manages to hang around for the next two or three weeks and perform decently at the box office, the film might end up on a little respectable final number.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu and Panvail Gulati has been getting positive reviews from the audiences and soon after the film’s release, stars to the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Madan, Javed Akhtar, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap and others penned heartwarming notes for the film on social media. Talking about Thappad, the film is the story of a couple- Taapsee and Pavail, where Taapsee files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party.

The collections of Thappad till date are as follows.

Week One - 20,89,00,000

Friday - 90,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 1,65,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 2,40,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

Second Week - 7,40,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 28,29,00,000 apprx

