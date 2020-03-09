Thappad Box Office collection Day 10: Taapsee Pannu starrer registers poor numbers on the second weekend

Thappad Box Office collection Day 10: Check out Taapsee Pannu films box office collection on its second weekend as the film registers poor collection.

Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3’s release has definitely slowed Thappad’s business, however, Thappad has outperformed its second Friday at the box office and on Day 10, starrer, with Rs 1.65 crore collection on Saturday, has managed to take the film to 25.75 crore nett. Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others hit the theaters on 28th February, and talking about the box office collection, the Anubhav Sinha directorial started off on a decent first weekend, however, the film has registered a poor box office collection in its second weekend.

On Day 9, Thappad managed to register a jump at the box office as it minted Rs 1.65 crore on its second Saturday at the box office and the Anubhav Sinha directorial witnessed an 85 percent growth on Saturday. As per a report in Box Office India, if we compare Thappad to films like Bhoot and Chhapaak and their box office collection in second weekend, Thappad performed better and collected 5 crore nett in its second weekend. Therefore, on Day 10, the collections for Thappad are around 25.75 crore nett and it will be the third week when this film gets in the 30 crore nett range unless Thappad cashes in on the festival fever and manages to witness a jump.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu has been getting positive reviews from the audiences and B-town stars, alike, and the film is the story of a couple- Taapsee and Panvail, wherein Taapsee files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party.

The collections of Thappad till date are as follows:

Week One - 20,89,00,000

Friday - 90,00,000

Saturday - 1,65,00,000

Sunday - 2,40,00,000 apprx

Third Weekend - 4,90,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 25,79,00,000 apprx

