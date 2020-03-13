Thappad Box Office Collection Day 14: Taapsee Pannu starrer stoops low in its second week; Mints 50 lakh

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad shows a drop of 60% at the Box Office in its second week. The film minted a sum of mere 50 lakhs on its day 14 while the overall Box Office Collection stands close to 29.50 crores.

starrer Thappad saw a sluggish start on its opening day. The film hit the screens on February 28 and raked in a sum of mere Rs 3 Crore on Friday. The film follows a riveting story about domestic abuse wherein Taapsee Pannu strongly condemns the concept of a slap being okay in a marriage. The film brought the Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu together once again for a hard-hitting story.

As per Box Office India, Thappad received a lukewarm response in its first week of release. The weekend numbers gave a boost to the film's overall collections and Holi falling on March 10, Tuesday worked wonders for the weekday collections. However, post-Holi, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad seems to be stooping low once again. Thappad's Box Office Collection dropped on its day 13, minting 70 lakh. It further showed a fall on day 14 wherein it collected a small sum of 50 lakhs. Thappad collected a low 8.50 crore nett in its second week showing a drop rate of 60%.

Speaking about Thappad's public review, the Taapsee Pannu starrer has received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and for Taapsee's impactful acting. The film has beaten the likes of Saand Ki Aankh and Panga and is around 3 crore nett behind Chhapaak which, it is likely to cross. However, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad stands no chance of surpassing the Box Office Collection of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 which sums up to around 45 crores.

The Box Office Collection of Thappad is as follows:

Week One - 20,89,00,000 Friday - 90,00,000 apprx Saturday - 1,65,00,000 apprx Sunday - 2,20,00,000 apprx Monday - 1,00,00,000 apprx Tuesday - 1,50,00,000 apprx Wednesday - 70,00,000 apprx Thursday - 50,00,000 apprx Second Week - 8,40,00,000 apprx TOTAL - 29,29,00,000 apprx Also Read: Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu’s film off to a sluggish start; Mints Rs 3 Crore on Friday

