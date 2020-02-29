Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu’s film off to a sluggish start; Mints Rs 3 Crore on Friday

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad released on Friday. The riveting emotional yet relevant story managed minimal growth on opening day and registered a poor opening day box office collection.

Thappad Box Office Collection Report: and Anubhav Sinha collaborated again after Mulk for another riveting story about domestic abuse in Thappad. The film was released on Friday and like all other social dramas, the film was off to a slow start at the box office. With an opening box office occupancy of 10-12%, Taapsee’s Thappad seems to have had a lukewarm response on the first day. However, the estimated numbers of day 1 may rise after the collections come from all regions.

As per Box Office India early estimates, Thappad raked in Rs 3 Crore nett at the box office on Friday and witnessed a slow start on the first day. However, Taapsee’s performance and Anubhav Sinha’s direction surely has managed to impress the audience and the numbers are sure to rise after Thappad gains momentum due to positive word of mouth. Thappad is currently doing well in cities like Delhi and metros. The growth in Taapsee’s film’s box office numbers can be expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The riveting storytelling interspersed with terrific performances by Taapsee, Dia Mirza and others surely will push up Thappad’s box office collections on the weekend. The other cast of Thappad includes Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and their performances are being liked in the film. Taapsee’s film Thappad managed to beat starrer Panga’s opening day figures but lagged behind ’s Chhapaak. The numbers are sure to improve since there is little competition from last week’s releases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Stay tuned to Thappad’s opening weekend box office collection numbers.

Check out day wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 3 Crore

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 3 Crore

