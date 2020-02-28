Thappad Box Office Occupancy Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer sees a slow start with mere 10 percent collection

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad sees a slow start with mere 10 percent Box Office occupancy on its day 1.

's film Thappad hits the screens today on February 28, 2020. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the drama film revolves around the question is a slap okay in love? while the actress clears it for everyone with her strong denial. The film follows the story of a woman who begins to reevaluate her marriage with her husband after he slaps her publically in front of a group of people at a party. The film's trailer gave rise to roaring applause and it took over the internet in no time. Let's see what Thappad's Box Office report says.

According to Box Office India , Thappad sees a slow start with 10-12 percent occupancy in the theatres. However, it is better than 's Panga, but considering that Panga's Day 1 collections stood at Rs 2.7 crore, it comes as no plus point for the Taapsee starrer. Going by the public response to its trailer on Twitter, Thappad is expected to catch pace in the evening shows. Its occupancy report shows defeat from 's Chhapaak which was another woman-centric film in a similar genre.

Catch the Thappad movie trailer here:

Thappad's Box Office Collection is expected to grow on Saturday. However, the Monday test is the most crucial factor in deciding the film's fate. The best business is in Delhi NCR which is another signal of big growth on Saturday. The collections in other metros be it Mumbai, Pune or Bangalore are much weaker than Delhi NCR.

