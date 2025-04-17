L2 Empuraan on OTT: When and where to watch Mohanlal-led sequel flick directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran online

Mohanlal starrer blockbuster movie L2: Empuraan had hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. A month since its release, the action-thriller is all set to begin streaming soon.

When and where to watch L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal will be hitting the OTT platform JioHotstar on April 24, 2025. The official confirmation was made by the superstar himself through his social media handle.

In his new post, the actor penned, “L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24 April only on JioHotstar.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the planned trilogy of Lucifer. The film takes place in the aftermath of its sequel, with Kerala politics facing a dire situation.

After Jatin Ramdas became the Chief Minister of Kerala, he, too, became corrupted like most politicians. Owing to this corruption and searching for more power, he joined hands with a powerful political figure from the central government.

With the dynamics of the political system facing a crisis, people wish for the return of Stephen Nedumpally. Whether the man will return and restore the balance sets up one of the plotlines in the movie.

Moreover, the film explores the origins of Zayeed Masood and how he is connected to the entire plot. L2: Empuraan ended on a cliffhanger note with a tease for its sequel, L3.

Cast and crew of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Game Of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn, Andrea Tivadar, and many more in supporting roles.

In addition to them, American actor Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal have cameo roles in the movie, with the latter playing a young Stephen Nedumpally.

L2E is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in his third directorial after films like Lucifer and Bro Daddy. The political action thriller is written by Murali Gopy, with Deepak Dev handling the musical tracks and scores.

The film’s cinematography was completed by Sujith Vaassudev, with Akhilesh Mohan fulfilling the editing responsibility.

