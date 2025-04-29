Thudarum Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal starrer earns second biggest opening weekend with around USD 5 million

While Superstar Mohanlal's Thudarum continues its storming run in Kerala, the film has also made a mighty impression globally. This gripping thriller is no longer just a regional hit as the Tharun Moorthy directorial is now creating records outside India too. With a worldwide debut at number 8, Thudarum has pulled in close to USD 5 million overseas in the opening weekend, becoming the second biggest Malayalam opener ever outside the home nation.

In the Middle East, Mohanlal’s popularity has once again translated into blockbuster numbers. The film has earned a massive USD 3.195 million in the region alone. Kerala expats turned out in big numbers, with many shows running to packed houses across the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The Gulf continues to be a fortress for Malayalam cinema, and Thudarum proves it once more.

North America also showed strong support, as the film collected USD 749K over the weekend. The United States and Canada saw strong footfalls, especially in cities with a large Malayali population. Multiple locations added early morning and late-night shows due to demand. The buzz among film enthusiasts is that this is one of Mohanlal’s best performances in recent years.

The movie made USD 472K in the UK and Ireland. A significant collection came from London alone, with multiplexes expanding their screens following the first sellout performances. It is anticipated that the collections will stay consistent throughout the weekdays due to favorable word-of-mouth and increasing demand.

Thudarum earned USD 237K in Australia and USD 42K in New Zealand. Keralan communities responded with great enthusiasm, especially after the domestic distribution of the film garnered media attention. An extra USD 214K came from the rest of the world, including major contributions from South Africa, Singapore, and Germany.

By earning USD 4.9 million from overseas markets alone in just three days, Thudarum has achieved a remarkable feat. This movie has the power to alter the perception of Malayalam cinema among viewers worldwide.

