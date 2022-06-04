Vikram First Day box office collections; Kamal Haasan starrer fires with Rs. 32 crores opening day in India

Vikram has a huge opening day of Rs. 32 crores approx at the Indian box office, with a bumper Rs. 20 crores approx coming from Tamil Nadu. Lokesh Kangaraj directed crime ensemble led by Kamal Haasan recorded career-best numbers for the legendary actor. Generally, with big openers in South India, there is always a chance of a big drop on the second day but Vikram has a huge volume of pre-sales for today as well and with initial reception on the positive side, the film should be able to post some incredible numbers in a full run as well. For now Rs. 85 crores plus All-India weekend is all but certain, with a shot at hitting Rs. 90 crores in three days itself.

The film breached the Rs. 20 crores mark on opening day in Tamil Nadu, making it the only eighth film ever to do so and only the fourth to do it on a non-holiday. Prior to this only Vijay, Ajith and Rajnikanth starrers have collected Rs. 20 crores in a day in the state and after that, there was a huge gap in the next best openers from Kollywood, with anything barely crossing even Rs. 10 crores. With Vikram, Kamal Haasan has closed that gap, putting numbers similar to the trio.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film had the third-best opening day ever for Kollywood in Kerala, grossing over Rs. 5.25 crores approx. Karnataka also fared strongly with Rs. 3.25 crores opening day while Telugu states delivered another Rs. 3 crores. The film has opened strongly overseas as well and there is a good shot at hitting Rs. 50 crores globally for opening day when full numbers are compiled. The same will be reported later in the evening.

The territorial breakdown for the opening day box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 20 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 3.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 5.25 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores