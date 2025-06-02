Box Office: Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners soars past USD 350M globally, on track to surpass Hannibal as one of the highest-grossing horror films of all time

Michael B. Jordan’s gothic musical horror Sinners continues its phenomenal box office run, officially crossing the USD 350 million global mark and setting its sights on dethroning Hannibal soon. The latter film peaked at USD 351.7 million and currently stands as the 12th highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Sinners collected USD 83 million from international markets after seven weekends, lifting its global earnings to USD 351.1 million. The Ryan Coogler-directed period horror film has also made a substantial domestic impact, amassing USD 267.1 million in the US alone. With a production budget of USD 90 million excluding marketing, Sinners is not only a critical darling but also a commercial one, with eyes set on a final worldwide total in the range of USD 370-400 million.

By Tuesday, Sinners is projected to surpass both Alien: Romulus (USD 350.9M) and Hannibal, officially cementing its place as the 12th highest-grossing horror film in history. It will also become the second-highest-grossing horror release in the post-COVID era globally, trailing only behind Scream VI.

Set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role as criminal twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown seeking a new start in life, only to be confronted by a sinister supernatural force. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, and newcomer Miles Caton.

Coogler, known for Black Panther and Creed, began developing Sinners through his production company Proximity Media in early 2024. Following a competitive bidding war, Warner Bros. Pictures secured the distribution rights. Principal photography took place between April and July 2024, with longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson handling the musical aspect of the film with his haunting score. Göransson also acted as an executive producer.

Sinners debuted theatrically across the globe on April 18 and has since become one of this year’s standout entertainment pieces. Its critical acclaim, period setting, and genre-blending appeal have helped it transcend horror audiences and become a behemoth success. With momentum still on its side despite its impending June 3 digital debut, Sinners is poised to continue making record books for modern horror cinema.

