From Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland - The winning streak of Spider-Man at Indian Box Office

Spider-Man is one of the most recognized superhero franchises in the world. It is a household name here in India with not just the movies doing exceedingly well at the BO but also comic books, video games, and merchandise sales hitting new peaks year on year.

Spider-Man has gained prominence in India much before the first Spider-Man movie hit the silver screens. Interestingly, India's very own version of Spider-Man referred to as Pavitra Prabhakar, conceptualized by Late Satyajit Ray, was in development since the 1980s. Things between the original creator of Spider-Man - Stan Lee, and Satyajit Ray didn't materialise and the project was held back for years before it made it to our book-shelves in the form of comic books, in 2004.

The first live-action Spider-Man movie directed by Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker released in May 2002, to much fanfare. It became an instant sensation upon its release and set records in both the domestic and international circuits. In India, it grossed ₹26 crores in its lifetime which translated to ticket sales in the vicinity of 65 lakhs. Just like the first Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 2 (2004) also went on to become a commercially successful venture. What's interesting about the performance of Spider-Man 2 is that while the numbers domestically and in other markets internationally were marginally lower than the first part, they increased in India with a lifetime gross total of ₹32 crores. The ticket sales matched the first part, which was a signal that Indians had embraced Spider-Man with open arms.

The final instalment of the first Spider-Man Trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi hit the theatres in 2007. Spider-Man 3 became the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie globally. Spider-Man 3 in India performed exceedingly well, with collections doubling the second part that was released in 2004. The ticket sales of Spider-Man 3 in India were a staggering 90 lakhs, bettering the first and second part by 40%. The unprecedented success of the first Spider-Man trilogy was followed by two The Amazing Spiderman films, directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in titular roles.

Both The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) were successful films at the ticketing window, but the numbers were a tad disappointing given the fact that they grossed lower than films in the first Spider-Man trilogy, globally. In India however, both the films managed to gross ₹80cr, thus bettering the numbers of the films in the first Spider-Man trilogy. While The Amazing Spider-Man managed to sell 65 Lakh tickets in India, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 could manage only 60 Lakh tickets. The Amazing Spider-Man was followed by the third set of Spider-Man films, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively.

Spider-Man Homecoming's global business astonished the trade as it went on to become the second-highest-grossing and the most profitable Spider-Man film, then. In India however, the business paled in comparison to other Spider-Man films as it could manage a little under ₹75cr in its lifetime run. Ticket sales hit the lowest of all Spider-Man films as it could manage only 50 Lakh tickets. Spider-Man: Far From Home bettered Spider-Man: Homecoming as it became the biggest and most profitable Spider-Man film domestically as well as internationally. In India, Spider-Man: Far From Home became the first ₹100cr grosser in the Spider-Man franchise with ticket sales in the vicinity of 60 Lakhs.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres tomorrow on 16th December 2021. As soon as the advance bookings for the film began, it registered the second spot in terms of pre-bookings in India, just falling short of Avengers: Endgame. No Way Home is expected to hit ₹100cr gross in India in its very first weekend and if all goes well, it will well become the first ₹200cr grosser of the Spider-Man franchise. Apart from the Spider-Man franchise, the superhero has been a part of other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Endgame being the most prominent one. It also has an animated movie series curated exclusively by Sony, which has been appreciated by viewers of all ages.

Here is how the live-action Spider-Man films have performed in India. (Ticket sales)

Spider-Man - ₹26cr (65 Lakh)

Spider-Man - ₹32cr (65 Lakh)

Spider-Man 3 - ₹66cr (90 Lakh)

The Amazing Spiderman 1 - ₹80cr (65 Lakh)

The Amazing Spiderman 2 - ₹80cr (60 Lakh)

Spider-Man: Homecoming - ₹74cr (50 Lakh)

Spider-Man: Far From Home - ₹103.5cr (60 Lakh)

What are your expectations from Spider-Man: No Way Home?

- Written by Rishil Jogani

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home; Release date, cast, runtime and ticket bookings in India