Top 25 First Week Box Office Collections Of All Time From Bollywood in Hindi: Pathaan, Sultan, Gadar 2, Animal and more
Pinkvilla presents the list of top 25 best first week box office collections of all time from Bollywood in Hindi. Check out who rules the roost!
Pinkvilla recently reported about the Top 25 best opening days of all time and the Top 25 best first weekends of bollywood releases; here we are back with another list that you will love to explore.
Presenting the top 25 first week (7 days) box office collections of all time. As the title says, the list includes only bollywood movies and their first 7-day Hindi net collection. This means we have excluded Pan-India releases like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and others.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan secured the top two places with Rs 317 crore and Rs 315.75 crore net box office collections, respectively, at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, the 25th spot was also bagged by a Shah Rukh Khan film, Dunki. What's crazy is that all three SRK movies mentioned were released in the same year—2023.
King Khan might be ruling the roost, but Salman Khan has given the most number of the biggest first-week collections at the Hindi box office. For the record, the Megastar has eight movie titles in this coveted list. Check out the list here:
Top 25 First Week (7-Days) Of All Time ft. Bollywood Movies at the Hindi Box Office
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|Year
|First Week Net BOC (7-days)
|1
|Pathaan
|2023
|Rs 317 crore
|2
|Jawan
|2023
|Rs 315 crore
|3
|Animal
|2023
|Rs 292.50 crore
|4
|Gadar 2
|2023
|Rs 281.50 crore
|5
|Stree 2
|2024
|Rs 267.75 Crore (Rs 276.50 cr incl PP)
|6
|Sultan
|2016
|Rs 209 crore
|7
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|Rs 206 crore
|8
|War
|2016
|Rs 203.50 crore
|9
|Tiger 3
|2023
|Rs 202.50 crore
|10
|Sanju
|2018
|Rs 200 crore
|11
|Dangal
|2016
|Rs 192.50 crore
|12
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Rs 183.50 crore
|13
|PK
|2014
|Rs 181.25 crore
|14
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|Rs 173 crore
|15
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|Rs 157.60 crore
|16
|Bharat
|2019
|Rs 156.75 crore
|17
|Kick
|2014
|Rs 155.25 crore
|18
|Simmba
|2018
|Rs 150.25 crore
|19
|Brahmastra
|2022
|Rs 143 crore
|20
|Padmaavat
|2018
|Rs 142.50 crore
|21
|Race 3
|2018
|Rs 139.75 crore
|22
|Chennai Express
|2013
|Rs 139.75 crore
|23
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|Rs 136 crore
|24
|Housefull 4
|2019
|Rs 135.75 crore
|25
|Dunki
|2023
|Rs 134.25 crore
All eyes are on Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now, whether they will be able to make it to this list! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
