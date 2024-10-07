Top 25 First Week Box Office Collections Of All Time From Bollywood in Hindi: Pathaan, Sultan, Gadar 2, Animal and more

Pinkvilla recently reported about the Top 25 best opening days of all time and the Top 25 best first weekends of bollywood releases; here we are back with another list that you will love to explore.

Presenting the top 25 first week (7 days) box office collections of all time. As the title says, the list includes only bollywood movies and their first 7-day Hindi net collection. This means we have excluded Pan-India releases like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan secured the top two places with Rs 317 crore and Rs 315.75 crore net box office collections, respectively, at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, the 25th spot was also bagged by a Shah Rukh Khan film, Dunki. What's crazy is that all three SRK movies mentioned were released in the same year—2023.

King Khan might be ruling the roost, but Salman Khan has given the most number of the biggest first-week collections at the Hindi box office. For the record, the Megastar has eight movie titles in this coveted list. Check out the list here:

Top 25 First Week (7-Days) Of All Time ft. Bollywood Movies at the Hindi Box Office

Sr. No. Movie Name Year First Week Net BOC (7-days) 1 Pathaan 2023 Rs 317 crore 2 Jawan 2023 Rs 315 crore 3 Animal 2023 Rs 292.50 crore 4 Gadar 2 2023 Rs 281.50 crore 5 Stree 2 2024 Rs 267.75 Crore (Rs 276.50 cr incl PP) 6 Sultan 2016 Rs 209 crore 7 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs 206 crore 8 War 2016 Rs 203.50 crore 9 Tiger 3 2023 Rs 202.50 crore 10 Sanju 2018 Rs 200 crore 11 Dangal 2016 Rs 192.50 crore 12 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Rs 183.50 crore 13 PK 2014 Rs 181.25 crore 14 Dhoom 3 2013 Rs 173 crore 15 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2015 Rs 157.60 crore 16 Bharat 2019 Rs 156.75 crore 17 Kick 2014 Rs 155.25 crore 18 Simmba 2018 Rs 150.25 crore 19 Brahmastra 2022 Rs 143 crore 20 Padmaavat 2018 Rs 142.50 crore 21 Race 3 2018 Rs 139.75 crore 22 Chennai Express 2013 Rs 139.75 crore 23 Golmaal Again 2017 Rs 136 crore 24 Housefull 4 2019 Rs 135.75 crore 25 Dunki 2023 Rs 134.25 crore

All eyes are on Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now, whether they will be able to make it to this list! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

