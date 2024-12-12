Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2 vs KGF 2: Day wise all India box office collection comparison

Since its release seven days ago, Pushpa 2 has been an unstoppable juggernaut, shattering records left, right and centre. Starring Allu Arjun, the film has emerged as the fastest earner in the history of Indian cinema, amassing nearly Rs. 800 crore in its first seven days. With its phenomenal momentum, all eyes are now on how high Pushpa 2 can rise—could it possibly dethrone Baahubali 2 to claim the crown as the highest-grossing film of all time?

To keep track of things, here’s a comparison between Pushpa 2 and the current top two grossers at the Indian box office; Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2.

Day Pushpa 2 Baahubali 2 KGF 2 Day 1 ₹192.50 cr. ₹133.00 cr. ₹127.50 cr.

(Holiday) Day 2 ₹107.50 cr. ₹105.50 cr. ₹104.00 cr.

(Holiday) Day 3 ₹132.50 cr. ₹118.50 cr.

(Sunday) ₹96.50 cr. Day 4 ₹154.00 cr.

(Sunday) ₹104.25 cr.

(Holiday) ₹106.00 cr.

(Sunday) Day 5 ₹73.75 cr. ₹75.75 cr. ₹58.25 cr. Day 6 ₹60.75 cr. ₹64.75 cr. ₹46.50 cr. Day 7 ₹49.00 cr. ₹57.00 cr. ₹39.50 cr. Total to-date ₹770.00 cr. ₹659.00 cr. ₹578.00 cr. Day 8 ₹49.25 cr. ₹33.25 cr. Day 9 ₹64.25 cr. ₹29.50 cr. Day 10 ₹80.50 cr.

(Sunday) ₹44.50 cr. Day 11 ₹42.50 cr. ₹53.25 cr.

(Sunday) Day 12 ₹39.00 cr. ₹19.75 cr. Day 13 ₹38.50 cr.

(Holiday) ₹17.50 cr. Day 14 ₹30.50 cr. ₹15.50 cr. Day 15 ₹25.50 cr. ₹12.75 cr. Day 16 ₹35.50 cr. ₹9.75 cr. Day 17 ₹42.00 cr.

(Sunday) ₹16.25 cr. Day 18 ₹20.50 cr. ₹21.25 cr.

(Sunday) Day 19 ₹18.25 cr. ₹9.75 cr. Day 20 ₹16.25 cr. ₹20.50 cr.

(Eid) Day 21 ₹15.25 cr. ₹16.50 cr.

(Eid) Day 22 ₹11.00 cr. ₹12.00 cr.

(Eid) Day 23 ₹16.00 cr. ₹8.00 cr. Day 24 ₹20.50 cr.

(Sunday) ₹10.50 cr. Day 25 ₹10.00 cr. ₹12.75 cr.

(Sunday) Day 26 ₹9.00 cr. ₹5.00 cr. Day 27 ₹8.25 cr. ₹4.50 cr. Day 28 ₹8.25 cr. ₹3.75 cr. Total till

4th Week ₹770.00 cr. ₹1,259.50 cr. ₹954.50 cr. Remaining ₹87.50 cr. ₹32.50 cr. Lifetime ₹770.00 cr. ₹1,347.00 cr. ₹987.00 cr.

After seven days, Pushpa 2 is leading Baahubali 2 by more than a hundred crore and KGF 2 by nearly two hundred crore. Pushpa 2 has fallen behind Baahubali 2 in the daily collections, though it maintains its lead over KGF 2 by 25-30 per cent.

KGF 2 added Rs. 409 crore to its total after its first seven days. Theoretically, if Pushpa 2 manages to keep its 25-30 per cent lead, it will add Rs. 510-530 crore for a total of Rs. 1280-1300 crore. While this is an enormous figure, it still falls short of surpassing Baahubali 2's record. So to make things simple, Pushpa 2 needs to do better than that.

What’s going in its favour is that it will be enjoying an extended holiday period for Christmas and New Year in the fourth and fifth weeks. In comparison, KGF 2 had just three days of Eid boost in the fourth week. Also, the second weekend of KGF 2 appears weaker when compared to recent big-ticket films like Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Gadar 2, Jawan and so on. This presents an opportunity for Pushpa 2 to widen its lead further.

This will be an interesting chase to watch. This page will be updated daily with collections and required commentary. Bookmark it and stay tuned.