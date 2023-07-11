Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 to release in around 2500 screens; Highest for Tom Cruise in India

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in the world and has a fan-following that transcends generations. The actor has churned massive hits across 5 decades and he still isn't done. His upcoming release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kerby and others is already one of the most awaited movie events in India. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will have the widest ever release for a Tom Cruise led film in India. The film is expected to release in 2000 properties in India across 2500 screens. The distribution in India has been very aggressive with every movie partner making efforts to engage as many prospective viewers as they can.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Releases Across 2000 Properties In 2500 Screens In India

Tom Cruise has always been a significant draw in India. He is quite a household name as well. To cater to his big fanbase, a wide release size of around 2500 screens has been planned. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will get the advantage of an extended 5 day opening weekend. The projections for the film are to collect around Rs 70 crores nett in the 5 days and it can go as high as Rs 80 crores if the momentum is very good. With no significant local competition in India, Dead Reckoning Part 1 looks to be the most preferred Indian movie option for atleast 2 weeks.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Global Projections

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 looks to have a global opening weekend of 250 million dollars. The film has already released in a few countries and it will release in the remaining countries from tomorrow. Talking about India, it will most likely emerge as the highest grossing international grosser in India of 2023, beating Fast X.

Where And When To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 from tomorrow, at a theatre near you. Advance bookings for the film are open.

