AR Murugadoss compares Sivakarthikeyan to Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar: ‘It's not easy to believe in young talents…’

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Madharaasi, slated to hit big screens on September 5, 2025. Now, in a recent interview, the movie’s director AR Murugadoss praised SK for his film choices, comparing him to stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

How does AR Murugadoss consider Sivakarthikeyan similar to Vijay and Ajith?

Advertisement

According to a report by Samayam Tamil, AR Murugadoss considers Sivakarthikeyan similar to the superstars because of how he gave opportunities to debut directors early in his career.

In his words, the Ghajini helmer said, “Thalapathy Vijay sir and Ajith Kumar sir worked with many debutant directors in their early career. I believe this is one of the main reasons behind their incredible growth.”

“Similarly, now Sivakarthikeyan is also giving chances to many young directors. It's not easy to believe in young talents and give them a chance,” he added.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. While the full plot hasn’t been revealed, the story is reportedly set in the northern parts of India and follows a man who is facing a life-altering crisis.

The makers of Madharaasi recently dropped their second single titled Vazhiyiraen. The track composed by Anirudh Ravichander had him singing to the lines penned by Vignesh Shivn.

Advertisement

Watch the song Vazhiyiraen from Madharaasi:

Apart from SK, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in co-lead roles. Moreover, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and many more are said to be playing pivotal characters.

Sivakarthikeyan work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the leading role for the biographical flick Amaran. The film, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, had Sai Pallavi as the co-lead and was a massive hit in the theaters.

Looking ahead, the actor is working on the movie, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is touted to revolve around the uproar that took place in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s.

The period drama features Ravi Mohan as the antagonist with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing key roles.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to have cameo appearances by directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, and Nelson? REPORT