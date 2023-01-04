Tuesday Box Office Collections: Ved maintains strong hold; Avatar 2, Drishyam 2 and Cirkus drop by 20 percent

Tuesday was a routine day at the box office in India with box office collections of films pretty much on expected lines. Films that released around Christmas and got the advantage of the very lucrative holiday season, saw a relatively steeper drop than the films that released in the New Year weekend. With lack of theatrical releases this coming weekend, we can expect the accepted films to hold their ground and keep raking in numbers in their kitty.

Ved Records A Greater Fifth Day Than First Day:

Riteish Deshmukh's directorial, Ved, has taken the Marathi box office by storm. The film recorded a record-smashing opening weekend for Marathi films and post that, it is seeing a phenomenal weekday trend as the numbers on day 5 too have been greater than the first day. The day 5 collections are around Rs. 2.5 cr nett. The first week collection is heading towards Rs. 19.5 - 20 cr nett and that is incredible. With lack of new big releases for the viewers in Maharashtra, we can expect Ved to remain the most preferred movie choice for some more time. The incredible hold on the weekdays suggest that the film, in all likelihood, can nett over Rs. 40 cr in its theatrical run. That will make it one of the highest grossing Marathi films of all time. It is a welcome success for Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh as their last theatrical release, Mr Mummy, netted around Rs. 1 cr, and emerged as a huge disaster. Ritiesh saw big success in Marathi films back in 2014 when his action flick Lai Bhaari became the highest grossing Marathi film. With the massive success of Ved, we can expect the actor to give more focus to his loyal Marathi viewers.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ved Are As Follows:-

Friday - Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 4.50 cr

Monday - Rs. 3 cr

Tuesday - Rs. 2.5 cr

Total = Rs. 15.50 cr Nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water Settles After A very Lucrative Holiday Season:



James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is a certified blockbuster and is heading to be the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, beating Avengers: Endgame. It will cross those numbers by next week and then it will make headway to become the only fifth film to nett over Rs. 400 cr nett in India, with Bahubali 2, KGF 2, 2.0 and RRR being the other four releases to achieve this momentous feat. The third Tuesday figures are in the vicinity of Rs. 4.25-4.5 cr nett, around 20 percent down from the previous day. The Wednesday hold should be a lot better as the film has gotten into its groove after the long holiday period. Avatar: The Way Of Water is James Cameron's third back to back historic blockbuster in India after Titanic and Avatar.

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 100 cr

Third Friday - Rs. 9.50 cr

Third Saturday - Rs. 12 cr

Third Sunday - Rs. 17 cr

Third Monday - Rs. 5.75 cr

Third Tuesday - Rs. 4.35 cr

Total = Rs. 340.10 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 Heads Towards Further Glory While Cirkus Bites The Dust:



Drishyam 2 and Cirkus are now recording numbers, almost in synchrony, the difference being that Drishyam 2 is in its seventh week while Cirkus is in its second. By next week, Drishyam 2 should get more showcasing than Cirkus and lead in terms of day-wise numbers too. Drishyam 2 is on course to become the highest grossing Hindi film in the Hindi language for 2022 and although it is an uphill task, it is not out of question. Ajay Devgn has ended his year on a high note after two underwhelming box office performers in the form of Thank God and Runway 34. As about Cirkus, it will have a sub Rs. 40 cr nett finish which is tragic for a Rohit Shetty film.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Drishyam 2 Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr

Seventh Friday - Rs. 80 lakh

Seventh Saturday - Rs. 1.2 cr

Seventh Sunday - Rs. 1.9 cr

Seventh Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Seventh Tuesday - Rs. 60 lakh

Total - Rs 230.25 cr Nett

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 29.25 cr

Second Friday - Rs 1 cr

Second Saturday - Rs. 1.4 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 2 cr

Second Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Second Tuesday - Rs. 60 lakh

Total - Rs. 35 cr Nett

The other theatrically running films netted Rs. 50 lakh or less on Tuesday.

You can watch all the movies mentioned above, at a theatre near you.