Monday Box Office Collections 2023: Ved shatters Marathi movie records; Avatar 2, Drishyam 2, Cirkus update

Avatar: The Way Of Water saw a near forty percent drop from its third Friday but it was coming from high levels. Cirkus made the least use of the New Year weekend and post that, the numbers are in synchronization with Drishyam 2, only that Drishyam 2 is in its seventh week while Cirkus is in its second week. Tuesday will give a realistic idea of the hold of the films since films won't be getting the aid of a semi-holiday that they got on Monday.

The Monday post the New Year weekend was a steady one for the films running in India as various parts of the country got the benefit of a semi-holiday. In terms of strongest hold, Riteish Deshmukh's film Ved saw the strongest hold with collections actually rising on Monday vis-à-vis the Friday number, which to be noted, was a good ticketing day for the film. Drishyam 2 near about matched its seventh Friday number and with no major releases until Pathaan, it may aim for a top spot in the list of highest grossing Hindi film in Hindi language for 2022.

Ved Records A Greater Fourth Day Than First Day At The Box Office:



Riteish Deshmukh's debut directorial venture has reaped him great dividends looking at the first four day collections, which have been record-breaking for a Marathi film. The film saw a phenomenal hold on Monday, indicating that it will be enjoying a long, strong and uninterrupted run at the tickets window. It won't be suprising if this film goes on to nett over Rs. 40 cr, thus making it one of the highest grossing Marathi films of all time. Both Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will have a sigh of relief with this film as their last collaboration, Mr Mummy, which released just a couple of months back, barely did a theatrical business of around Rs 1 cr nett. The success of Ved makes it clear that the actor would be a part of more Marathi movie ventures in the future. Riteish tasted blockbuster success in the Marathi Film Industry with Lai Bhaari back in 2014. That film became the highest grossing Marathi film back then and also broke all satellite records.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ved Are As Follows:-

Friday - Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 4.50 cr

Monday - Rs. 2.90 cr

Total = Rs. 12.90 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 Has A Record Shattering Seventh Monday:

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 has not lost its steam and is still adding a significant amount to its theatrical total every week. The seventh weekend of the film saw it grow by over thirty percent vis-à-vis its sixth week and now the seventh Monday number is in the vicinity of its seventh Friday, indicating a phenomenal hold. These numbers are unprecedented and record-breaking as no film in the near past has seen numbers come so steadily even in its seventh week. With no competition in the Hindi belt till the release of Pathaan, Drishyam 2 will keep raking in the numbers and head towards further glory.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Drishyam 2 Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr

Seventh Friday - Rs. 80 lakh

Seventh Saturday - Rs. 1.2 cr

Seventh Sunday - Rs. 1.9 cr

Seventh Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Total - Rs 229.65 cr Nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water Holds Well After Long Holiday Season:

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water saw its first significant drop, with collections of around Rs. 5.75 cr nett on its third Monday. To note, these numbers are excellent for a film running in its third week. It will become the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, beating Avengers: Endgame, by next week, post which it will begin its glory journey towards the Rs. 400 cr nett mark. Only four films in the past have netted over Rs. 400 cr, namely Bahubali 2, KGF 2, 2.0 and RRR. Avatar: The Way Of Water, in all likelihood, can become the fifth film to achieve that feat in India.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 100 cr

Third Friday - Rs. 9.50 cr

Third Saturday - Rs. 12 cr

Third Sunday - Rs. 17 cr

Third Monday - Rs. 5.75 cr

Total = Rs. 335.75 cr Nett

Cirkus Drops On Second Monday, On Expected Lines:

Rohit Shetty's directorial, Cirkus, dropped on the Monday post New Year, on expected lines. The disappointing run for the film is quickly heading towards closure. The film is seeing the poorest occupancy of all releases and even the footfalls are the lowest. It is not just among the lowest grossing Shetty films but is also the least watched Shetty film in theatres. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh were going to collaborate on a host of other films post Cirkus but the plans are now in jeopardy with the disastrous result of Cirkus. Rohit Shetty has a busy 2023 as his cop series Indian Police Force is up for release and he will also be shooting for his biggest film yet, Singham Again. Ranveer Singh will see his next release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Alia Bhatt, in April this year.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 29.25 cr

Second Friday - Rs 1 cr

Second Saturday - Rs. 1.4 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 2 cr

Second Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Total - Rs. 34.40 cr Nett

The other theatrically running films netted Rs. 50 lakh or less on Monday.

You can watch all the movies mentioned above, at a theatre near you.