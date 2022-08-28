Vikram worldwide closing box office collections; Highest grossing Tamil film of all time

The biggest Tamil language movie of all time, Vikram completed its legendary run at the box office a few weeks back but an update on the same was due. The Lokesh Kangaraj-helmed action thriller led by Kamal Haasan also featuring Fahadh Fassil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles collected a huge Rs. 432.50 crores worldwide, with Rs. 307.60 crores of that coming from India.

The film started off as a high-speed train in the beginning of June and over the next few weeks, broke through almost every record in the books of Kollywood history. Among the various other records, the most significant one was becoming the highest grosser ever in the state of Tamil Nadu beating Baahubali 2 by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 40 crores. The film mobilised 1 crore footfalls to cinema halls in the state, with 1.22 crore admits, a first for Kollywood in a long time, Enthiran in 2010 probably being the last one.

The film also became the highest-grossing Tamil language film globally with Rs. 373 crores, well ahead of the previous best of Rs. 288 crores from 2.0. However, considering all versions, it is number two as 2.0 collected a lot more in Hindi and Telugu for a gross of Rs. 665 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 181.80 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 42.60 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 25.40 crores

Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 17.30 crores

India - Rs. 307.60 crores

North America - $3.35 million

Middle East - $5.20 million

Malaysia - $2.35 million

Singapore - $0.95 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.85 million

UK - $1.05 million

France - $0.50 million

Europe - $1 million

Rest of World - $0.75 million

Overseas - $16 million / Rs. 124.90 crores