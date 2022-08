Vikram worldwide closing box office collections; Highest grossing Tamil film of all time

The film started off as a high-speed train in the beginning of June and over the next few weeks, broke through almost every record in the books of Kollywood history. Among the various other records, the most significant one was becoming the highest grosser ever in the state of Tamil Nadu beating Baahubali 2 by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 40 crores. The film mobilised 1 crore footfalls to cinema halls in the state, with 1.22 crore admits, a first for Kollywood in a long time, Enthiran in 2010 probably being the last one.