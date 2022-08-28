Vikram worldwide closing box office collections; Highest grossing Tamil film of all time
The biggest Tamil language movie of all time, Vikram completed its legendary run at the box office a few weeks back but an update on the same was due. The Lokesh Kangaraj-helmed action thriller led by Kamal Haasan also featuring Fahadh Fassil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles collected a huge Rs. 432.50 crores worldwide, with Rs. 307.60 crores of that coming from India.
The film started off as a high-speed train in the beginning of June and over the next few weeks, broke through almost every record in the books of Kollywood history. Among the various other records, the most significant one was becoming the highest grosser ever in the state of Tamil Nadu beating Baahubali 2 by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 40 crores. The film mobilised 1 crore footfalls to cinema halls in the state, with 1.22 crore admits, a first for Kollywood in a long time, Enthiran in 2010 probably being the last one.
The film also became the highest-grossing Tamil language film globally with Rs. 373 crores, well ahead of the previous best of Rs. 288 crores from 2.0. However, considering all versions, it is number two as 2.0 collected a lot more in Hindi and Telugu for a gross of Rs. 665 crores.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 181.80 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 42.60 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 25.40 crores
Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 17.30 crores
India - Rs. 307.60 crores
North America - $3.35 million
Middle East - $5.20 million
Malaysia - $2.35 million
Singapore - $0.95 million
Australia/New Zealand - $0.85 million
UK - $1.05 million
France - $0.50 million
Europe - $1 million
Rest of World - $0.75 million
Overseas - $16 million / Rs. 124.90 crores
Worldwide - Rs. 432.50 crores
Credits: Pinkvilla
