Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan becomes Highest Grossing film in all four major Overseas markets

Pathaan became the highest-grossing film in the traditional set of overseas markets last week. It is now the highest-grossing film in all four major overseas markets for Bollywood. The four major overseas markets for Bollywood are North America, Gulf, the United Kingdom and Australia. These are the ones which regularly score in excess of $1 million and make up nearly 80-90 per cent of the total overseas gross of films today. There was a fifth one, Pakistan, which was emerging as a big market but that has been a no go for Bollywood films since 2019 due to geo-political reasons. Needless to say, Pathaan would have emerged as the top grosser there as well with something like $5 million or so.

The film took the tag in Australia last week, the United Kingdom on Friday and the remaining two North America and Gulf were achieved yesterday. The top films in all these markets before Pathaan were different films as all these markets behave quite differently and have different maturity levels. The Shah Rukh Khan star vehicle now tops all four markets, the last time something like this happened was for Dhoom 3 in 2013.