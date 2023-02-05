Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan becomes Highest Grossing film in all four major Overseas markets
Pathaan became the highest-grossing film in the traditional set of overseas markets last week. It is now the highest-grossing film in all four major overseas markets for Bollywood.
Pathaan became the highest-grossing film in the traditional set of overseas markets last week. It is now the highest-grossing film in all four major overseas markets for Bollywood. The four major overseas markets for Bollywood are North America, Gulf, the United Kingdom and Australia. These are the ones which regularly score in excess of $1 million and make up nearly 80-90 per cent of the total overseas gross of films today. There was a fifth one, Pakistan, which was emerging as a big market but that has been a no go for Bollywood films since 2019 due to geo-political reasons. Needless to say, Pathaan would have emerged as the top grosser there as well with something like $5 million or so.
The film took the tag in Australia last week, the United Kingdom on Friday and the remaining two North America and Gulf were achieved yesterday. The top films in all these markets before Pathaan were different films as all these markets behave quite differently and have different maturity levels. The Shah Rukh Khan star vehicle now tops all four markets, the last time something like this happened was for Dhoom 3 in 2013.
The top grossers in all four major overseas markets are as follows:
US - Canada
- Pathaan - $13.50 million (11 days)
- Dangal - $12.37 million
- Padmaavat - $12.16 million
- P.K. - $10.57 million
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - $8.13 million
UAE - GCC
- Pathaan - $9.60 million (11 days)
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - $9.45 million
- Dangal - $8.80 million
- Sultan - $8.60 million
- Dilwale - $8.45 million
United Kingdom
- Pathaan - £3.10 million (11 days)
- Dhoom 3 - £2.71 million
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - £2.66 million
- My Name is Khan - £2.63 million
- Dangal - £2.56 million
Australia
- Pathaan - A$3.90 million (11 days)
- Padmaavat - A$3.16 million
- Dangal - A$2.63 million
- Sanju - A$2.41 million
- P.K. - $2.11 million
Pathaan to set new Benchmarks
All four markets will also see some new benchmarks in total gross. The United Kingdom saw the first £3 million grosser, and will likely hit £4 million as well. Australia will see A$4 million crossed today and possibly go on to hit A$5 million. North America will see the first $15 million plus grosser, $20 million is probably gonna be a miss. And last but not the least, Gulf will top $10 million for the first time. Actually, it may go over $15 million but that will be including Saudi Arabia, a new market that opened just a couple of years back. In future, records will be including this one but for now, it's right to ignore it.
ALSO READ: RRR Japan Box Office: SS Rajamouli film completes 15 week run with Rs 50 crore; Chases KGF Chapter 2 worldwide
Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film and media business, with a particular focus on South Indi... Read more