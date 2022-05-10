All-time Highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu; Vijay starrer Beast Seventh, KGF Chapter 2 Ninth
KGF Chapter 2 crossed Rs. 100 crores milestone in Tamil Nadu earlier last week and since then picked another Rs. 5 crores in this week, to reach Rs. 105.70 crores approx in the state at the end of business yesterday. Released a day before KGF 2, Vijay starrer Beast had a record opening but couldn’t maintain it post-weekend, though has posted a big Rs. 120 crores in the state. The two are seventh and ninth biggest grosser ever in the history of Tamil Nadu box office, with the latter having a chance to knock 2.0.
The top ten highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
- Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 146 crores
- Master - Rs. 141.80 crores
- Bigil - Rs. 140.50 crores
- Sarkar - Rs. 131 crores
- Viswasam - Rs. 128 crores
- Mersal - Rs. 126.70 crores
- Beast - Rs. 120 crores Approx (27 days)
- 2.0 - Rs. 113.20 crores
- KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 105.70 crores Approx (26 days)
- Petta - Rs. 104 crores
The list is dominated by Vijay, who is in terrific form since 2017, with no release missing Rs. 100 crores. Baahubali 2 remains at the top even after five years since release, though in all fairness Master would have probably taken the record last year if not for the business being fractured in urban centres due to CoVID. KGF 2 is the only other non-Kollywood movie to be in the top ten. The year 2022 might not have seen too many box office performers but has seen four of them do big numbers. There are two movies that made it to the top ten, in fact, three if you count Valimai which stands at number eleven and there was another RRR going over Rs. 80 crores in the state.
Credits: Pinkvilla
