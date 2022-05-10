All-time Highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu; Vijay starrer Beast Seventh, KGF Chapter 2 Ninth

The top ten highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

The list is dominated by Vijay, who is in terrific form since 2017, with no release missing Rs. 100 crores. Baahubali 2 remains at the top even after five years since release, though in all fairness Master would have probably taken the record last year if not for the business being fractured in urban centres due to CoVID. KGF 2 is the only other non-Kollywood movie to be in the top ten.

The year 2022 might not have seen too many box office performers but has seen four of them do big numbers. There are two movies that made it to the top ten, in fact, three if you count

which stands at number eleven and there was another RRR going over Rs. 80 crores in the state.