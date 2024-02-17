Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan end Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Bollywood's dry spell?

Post Animal, the Hindi film industry has been struggling at the box office. Dunki and Fighter released with huge expectations but remained average. Even the latest romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is struggling because the collections couldn't touch the expected levels. Now there's no big release from the third week of Feb till the first week of April so all expectations rest on the shoulders of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

High expectations from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead in an upcoming big action entertainer. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is among the most awaited films of Bollywood which promises some never-before-seen action scenes by two of the biggest Bollywood action stars.

What adds more to the excitement is that it's an Eid release which means there'll be a huge number of masses seeking entertainment during the festive period.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's rough patch

Since Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has also going through a rough patch in his career. None of his films including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, and Mission Raniganj worked at the box office. His OMG 2 was an exception which proved to be a Super Hit.

Tiger Shroff has struggled with a long dry spell at the box office since War in 2019. His Baaghi 3's box office run was abruptly ended by lockdown and after that, his Heropanti 2 and Ganapath couldn't do well.

Now with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the dry spell of these two big stars is also expected to come to an end.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff before lockdown

Before lockdown in 2019, Akshay Kumar had a great run at the box office. Three out of his four releases Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz crossed the 200 cr mark. Kesari, which was the first release of 2019 did a business of over 150 cr.

Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2 couldn't be a success but his War along with Hrithik Roshan proved to be the biggest grosser of that year.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released recently and it featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in commanding and powerful roles as soldiers, poised to confront a menacing villain played by Prithviraj Sukumaran who poses a significant threat to India.

Apart from action, the bromance of Akshay & Tiger also seems to be a big highlight of the film. Recently, on Valentine's Day, Akshay shared a post dedicated to his bromance with Tiger. In one of the pictures of the post, we can see their hands as they hold each other in a strong grip. In the next picture, we can see both the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars in action as they twin in Army pants and an olive-colored tee and vest. Sharing this picture, Akshay captioned it as, “Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day.”

The star cast of the film includes Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the action entertainer is set to release in cinemas on April 9, 2024

