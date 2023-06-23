Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 3 Weeks Box Office: Vicky-Sara's rom-com braves Adipurush storm; Netts Rs 68 crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has had a very good theatrical run in India so far. The film braved the Adipurush storm in its third week and now it looks to settle for a lifetime total of over Rs 75 crores nett in India and over Rs 100 crores gross worldwide. The Vicky-Sara starrer has surpassed all expectations pinned on it prior to its release, handsomely, and is a rare Bollywood hit of the year.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Has Observed The Best Trend At The Box Office For A Bollywood Film In Recent Times

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke took the aid of discount offers in its first weekend and a good part of its first week but that helped the film build-up the momentum that it required to have a long theatrical run. It goes without saying that without the content and the songs of the film not clicking like they have, it wouldn't have been possible for the film to have such a strong theatrical run. With the rejection of Adipurush and with no new competing releases in theatres, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will inadvertently become one of the most preferred movie choices for Indian cinegoers this week. The opening day to lifetime multipier of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is heading towards a solid 15× and this is with a reasonably good opening day which wasn't expected by anyone in the trade, in the first place.

The Success Of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Has Come As A Breath Of Fresh Air For The Hindi Film Industry

The success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has come as a breath of fresh air for the Hindi Film Industry. Mid budget films, small town stories and rom-coms were not performing too well post the pandemic and producers, at one point, felt that only big scale films and high concept films were the way to go about. The Vicky-Sara starrer has instilled faith in producers who were afraid to back small films since they would not attract enough viewers.

The day-wise nett collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Week 1 : Rs 35.10 crores

: Rs 35.10 crores Week 2: Rs 23.95 crores

Rs 23.95 crores Day 15: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Day 16: Rs 1.80 crores

Rs 1.80 crores Day 17: Rs 2.30 crores

Rs 2.30 crores Day 18: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Day 19: Rs 95 lakh

Rs 95 lakh Day 20: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Day 21: Rs 95 lakh

Total: Rs 68.05 crores nett in 21 days in India

Where To Watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you.

