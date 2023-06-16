Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 2 Weeks Box Office: Vicky-Sara's rom-com emerges a hit; Netts Rs 59 crores in 14 days

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan led Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films is Bollywood's third clean-hit film of the year, after Pathaan and The Kerala Story. It is a surprise hit as it defied every expectation pinned on it prior to release, handsomely. After 2 weeks, the film has collected around Rs 59 crores nett in India and over Rs 80 crores gross worldwide. Based on how the film performs from its third week will give an idea as to where the film is headed in its full run. Week 3 is stressed upon because it is locking horns with a big film like Adipurush that has taken away a substantial amount of screens.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Got The Public Acceptance That It Was Looking For, At The Box Office

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke took a modest start at the box office of around Rs 5.25 crores nett. It aided by the lucrative buy-one-get-one offers that it got over its first weekend, and a better part of its first week. However, the offers alone can never get a film to sail through and it is a fact that the film has clicked among its target audience. It has continued to rake in very steady numbers even in its second week despite no offers and incentives, and that sums up that the film has been appreciated. The fresh pairing and the songs, apart from the masterful direction of Laxman Utekar deserve due credit for the way things have turned up for this small town rom-com.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Instill Confidence In The Movie Industry

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was brushed off as a film meant to release directly on digital, prior to its release. The success of the film theatrically shows that no film is small and every film has the ability to do well theatrically. The makers of the film opted for a compact 14 day campaign and that again is a great change since it reduces overhead expenses that a film usually incurs prior to its release, substantially. All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's success has given the movie industry a ray of hope that it had been seeking for the longest time.

The day-wise nett collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Week 1 : Rs 35.10 crores

: Rs 35.10 crores Day 8: Rs 3.20 cr

Rs 3.20 cr Day 9: Rs 5.50 cr

Rs 5.50 cr Day 10: Rs 6.65 cr

Rs 6.65 cr Day 11: Rs 2.55 cr

Rs 2.55 cr Day 12: Rs 2.30 cr

Rs 2.30 cr Day 13: Rs 2 cr

Rs 2 cr Day 14: Rs 1.75 cr

Total: Rs 59.05 crores nett in 14 days in India

Where To Watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you.

