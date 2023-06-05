Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shows good hold on Monday; Decoding merits & demirts of Buy One Get One Free model

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is showing a stronghold in collections on Monday and is on its course to emerge a clean hit. According to early trends, the film is looking to collect in the range of Rs 3.50 to 4.00 crore on its fourth day taking the total collections in the Rs 25 crore range. The Monday hold confirms a SUCCESS status for this Laxman Uttekar directorial as the film now has a shot at earning Rs 50 crore in the long run.

The national chain total stands at Rs 1.13 crore as of 3.30 pm on Monday, and the film is headed to score Rs 2.35 crore in the chains, which is approx. 30 percent drop from the opening day. MovieMax total at 3.30 pm stands at Rs 3.50 lakh at 3.30 pm and is headed for a day of Rs 6.50 lakh, as compared to Rs 8.64 lakh on Friday.

Decoding the Buy 1 Get 1 Model

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has benefitted from the Buy One Get One Free offer, but that isn’t the only reason for it to get the footfalls. There is an appreciation in the audience about the content, which ensured an upward trend over the weekend and now also holds on Monday. The Buy One, Get One Free offer however isn’t a sustainable model for films in the long run as after spending time & money to make the film you are literally giving away free tickets to watch the film. Thus, producers end up taking away only 30 to 35% of the revenue instead of 50% of the revenue in Week 1. It’s like an incentive / populist measure followed by political parties to entice voters to vote for them instead of the competition at the cost of taxpayers' monies but here even the cost belongs to the producer. It’s like a new way of buying tickets, and an added expenditure for producers over and above the marketing costs, talent cost, and film budget.

The merit in return is one big incentive for the audiences to step into the cinema halls by getting a ticket for free. The audiences and the cinema owners are the winners, but one needs to create an eco-system where everyone benefits, including producers. The free tickets also ensured a bigger sample size for the film which in turn lead helped the word of mouth spread faster than expected.

A low pricing model along with discounted food & beverages would probably be better and give the incentive of affordable tickets & eatables to the audience. Sustained efforts in the reduction of FnB and ticket prices will ensure a win-and-win situation for all the stakeholders. The move has paid off for the producers of ZHZB as it got them admits and a key reason also rests in the fact that the film has been liked by the audiences. In case, a film doesn’t get audience patronage, there is a possibility of a negative share for the producers too.

Focus needs to shift to good music

Moving on to the business of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film has been appreciated by the audience and the weekend run can be credited as a culmination of music, as also the right intent shown to create the pre-release chatter by the leading pair – Vicky and Sara. Without the Buy One Get One offer too, the film has exceeded all expectations as far as the BO run is concerned as the 3-day business would have been around the Rs 17 crore mark. The run of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also puts focus on the importance of “ORIGINAL MUSIC” in today’s time to leave a mark in the audience. It’s always isn’t about HIT music, but it’s about the “RIGHT ORIGINAL MUSIC” that’s in sync with the world of the film.

A Punjabi dance number in a film set in Lucknow will be seen as a standalone music video by the audience, but a soulful Hindi melody will always be an asset to help create a conversation around the film. It’s always about the right music for the right film. But all said and done, it’s a win for the team and the hope now is to see how well it trends over the next 10 days until the release of Adipurush.

