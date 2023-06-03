Box Office Trends: Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse & Zara Hatke Zara Bachke headed for a good Saturday

It’s the golden time for the exhibitors in India with one surprise after another as far as the box office game is concerned. After the success of The Kerala Story, Guardians of Galaxy 3, and Fast X, the exhibitors are ready to get strong footfalls on Saturday with both Zara Hatke Zara Bahcke and Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse showcasing upward trend in their business in the morning and noon shows.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke up by 25% on Saturday

If the trends are anything to go by, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan film is looking at a second day in the range of Rs 6.50 to 7.50 crore, taking the two-day total to approx. Rs 12.50 crore. The growth is a healthy sign for the film, but it would eventually all boil down to the crucial Monday test as that’s when we would have an idea about where the film is headed in it’s long run. The business of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is of course boosted by the Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on Book My Show, as the affordable ticket pricing is proving to be a good incentive to the audiences. The business and the trend is better much bigger films with much bigger names like Shehzada, Cirkus, and Selfiee to name some and there is a hope of a surprise success now.

Spiderverse looks to double from Friday

Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse is also showing an exceptional trend at the box office on Saturday and is ready to score its biggest day since the release. After clocking Rs 8 crore in the first two days, Spiderman is headed for a day in the vicinity of Rs 6.5 crores - 7 crores if the trends are anything to go by. The Saturday growth will be consolidated by another jump on Sunday as the film is primarily catering to the kids. The four-day weekend of Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse is expected to be in the range of Rs 20 crore, and the film is on its course to become the biggest animated film in India.

Early Saturday trends indicate something to rejoice for exhibitors

The talk is positive and there is a hope for good trend for the coming few weeks, with spikes especially over the weekend. All in all the two films are headed for a day in the vicinity of Rs 13 to 14 crore, which makes it a good start for the exhibitors and producers. Exact numbers would be known by 10 pm, but the early trends indicate something to rejoice for the exhibitors.

